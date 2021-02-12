The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Twitter launches Safer Internet Day 2021

The first international day for safe web browsing was marked in 2004 - two years before Twitter was born.

By ABIGAIL ADLER  
FEBRUARY 12, 2021 02:48
A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this illustrative picture (photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
A 3D-printed logo for Twitter is seen in this illustrative picture
(photo credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)
The first international day for safe internet usage was marked in 2004 - two years before Twitter was born. 17 years later, Twitter relaunched the day on February 9th, 2021 with the hashtag #SaferInternetDay2021 in order to take part in creating a safer online space, and in advancing the global discourse around Internet safety. 
When a Twitter user uses the hashtags #SaferInternetDay and #SID2021, a special emoji appears alongside the hashtag
The theme of the day is "Together for a Better Internet," which pushes forward Twitter's belief that the internet users can always strive to be better, and  in turn, the internet can serve as a force for good. 
Twitter's top priorities are safety and encouraging healthy public discourse. In the past year, the platform has made significant strides in dealing with offensive content, including the following: 
- Twitter has seen a 105% increase in the accounts that it handles, meaning accounts that are locked or suspended for violating Twitter rules 
- The platform launched a policy to handle misleading information about coronavirus to further protect the integrity of public discourse. During this period, Twitter teams took enforcement action against 4,658 accounts for violations of this policy.
- In light of violence against women increasing in 2020, Twitter is supporting non-profit publishers around the world who are working to raise awareness.  The platform has also partnered with health authorities and non-profit organizations to expand its #ThereIsHelp messaging service. When people search for terms related to gender violence on Twitter, they receive an alert with contact information for local hotlines and other resources to encourage them to seek help.
- In 2020, Twitter updated its rules against hate speech. The platform banned language that dehumanizes people based on age, disability, illness, race, ethnicity, national origin, and offensive language that promotes "conversion therapy" aimed at individuals or the entire LGBT community.
In 2021, Twitter will continue to work towards ensuring that public discourse on Twitter is more open and secure. 
For more updates on more secure Twitter promotion, follow @TwitterSafety.


Tags internet twitter safety
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Mistrust greatest obstacle to Israeli-Palestinian peace

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Will Israel's next war with Hezbollah be started by a robot?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: When the anti-Bibi brigade merges with the anti-vaxxers

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Judgement Day has come for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Till murder do us part: The ongoing tragedy of domestic violence - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Israeli Jewish Antifa hacks KKK website, doxxes members

A screenshot is seen of the website for the white supremacist organization the Patriotic Brigade Knights of the Klu Klux Klan after it was hacked.
2

COVID-19: Here’s why global travel is unlikely to resume ‘till 2024

THE EMPTY departures hall at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. When will the skies open up and how long will it take until traveling is safe?
3

Iran cleric: People who get COVID vaccine have ‘become homosexuals’

An Iranian policeman takes out his gun ahead of a hanging.
4

Tel Aviv hospital cures 29 of 30 COVID-19 patients in days, it says

A patient is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by