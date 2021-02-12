Twitter launches Safer Internet Day 2021

The first international day for safe internet usage was marked in 2004 - two years before Twitter was born. 17 years later, Twitter relaunched the day on February 9th, 2021 with the hashtag #SaferInternetDay2021 in order to take part in creating a safer online space, and in advancing the global discourse around Internet safety.

When a Twitter user uses the hashtags #SaferInternetDay and #SID2021, a special emoji appears alongside the hashtag

The theme of the day is "Together for a Better Internet," which pushes forward Twitter's belief that the internet users can always strive to be better, and in turn, the internet can serve as a force for good.

Twitter's top priorities are safety and encouraging healthy public discourse. In the past year, the platform has made significant strides in dealing with offensive content, including the following:

- Twitter has seen a 105% increase in the accounts that it handles, meaning accounts that are locked or suspended for violating Twitter rules

- The platform launched a policy to handle misleading information about coronavirus to further protect the integrity of public discourse. During this period, Twitter teams took enforcement action against 4,658 accounts for violations of this policy.

- In light of violence against women increasing in 2020, Twitter is supporting non-profit publishers around the world who are working to raise awareness. The platform has also partnered with health authorities and non-profit organizations to expand its #ThereIsHelp messaging service. When people search for terms related to gender violence on Twitter, they receive an alert with contact information for local hotlines and other resources to encourage them to seek help.

- In 2020, Twitter updated its rules against hate speech . The platform banned language that dehumanizes people based on age, disability, illness, race, ethnicity, national origin, and offensive language that promotes "conversion therapy" aimed at individuals or the entire LGBT community.

In 2021, Twitter will continue to work towards ensuring that public discourse on Twitter is more open and secure.