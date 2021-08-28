The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Two Afghan athletes arrive in Tokyo for Paralympics

Zakia Khudadadi and Hossain Rasouli were evacuated from Kabul a week ago.

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 28, 2021 18:58
A security officer wearing a protective face mask walks past the logo of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan (photo credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO)
A security officer wearing a protective face mask walks past the logo of Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan
(photo credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO)
Two Afghan athletes arrived in Tokyo on Saturday to compete in the 2020 Paralympics after one of them made a video appeal for help to leave Kabul so she could take part in the Games.
Zakia Khudadadi, a Taekwondo athlete, and track athlete Hossain Rasouli were evacuated from the Afghan capital a week ago and landed in Tokyo on a flight from Paris, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said in a statement.
Both were tested for COVID-19 before being taken to the athletes' village.
"Through their participation in the Games and performances on the field-of-play, the athletes call for hope, peace and solidarity for the people of Afghanistan and the world," the IPC said.
The pair were due to arrive in Tokyo on Aug. 17, but had been unable to leave Afghanistan after the Taliban swept to power, prompting thousands of people to rush to Kabul's airport in a bid to flee the country.
Afghan paralympic athlete, Zakia Khudadadi, asks to be allowed to participate in the Tokyo Paralympics in this still image taken from a video shot August 17, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (credit: Zakia Khudadai via Reuters) Afghan paralympic athlete, Zakia Khudadadi, asks to be allowed to participate in the Tokyo Paralympics in this still image taken from a video shot August 17, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan. (credit: Zakia Khudadai via Reuters)
"I request from you all, that I am an Afghan woman and as a representative of Afghan women ask for you to help me," Khudadadi said in her video appeal, which was sent to Reuters by the Afghanistan Paralympic Committee.
Paralympic officials had said initially that the Afghan athletes would be unable to attend the Games, which started on Aug. 24, and promised to help them participate in the next Games in 2024 in Paris.
"That announcement kickstarted a major global operation that led to their safe evacuation from Afghanistan ... and now their safe arrival in Tokyo," IPC President Andrew Parsons said in a separate statement.
Khudadadi, Afghanistan's first female athlete at the Paralympic Games since Athens 2004, is due to compete in the women's Taekwondo event on Sept. 2.
Rasouli will participate in the heats of the men's 400 meters the following day, the IPC said.


Tags afghanistan Paralympics Tokyo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Shira Isakov's victory is a small win for domestic violence eradication

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

What does Israel really want to do with Iran and Gaza?

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Terrorists and parting shots

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Benny Gantz is confused on Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The American empire is ready to end

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

$15 drug gets COVID patients off oxygen support in under week – study

Hebrew University Professor Yaakov Nahmias
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Can what you eat save you from COVID-19?

The demand for the popular fruit is rising endlessly.
5

Russia hosts Jordan’s king, hints at UAE deal

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Navy Day parade in Saint Petersburg, Russia July 25, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by