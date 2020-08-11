Two Jewish men detained in Minsk for 72h without charge

Two young Jewish men were detained by police in Minsk, Belarus, on Saturday night and held in prison for close to three days without charge and without contact with family members or lawyers, ahead of the presidential elections on Sunday. Artur Raisky, 25, and his friend Albert Kengerli were taken to prison No. 8 in the city of Zhodino, approximately 50km outside of Minsk without any provisions at all, and without their families being contacted by law enforcement or legal officials. According to Rabbi Grisha Abramovich of the Religious Union for Reform Judaism in Belarus, the mothers of Raisky and Kengerli called numerous police stations and installations in order to determine the location of their sons. Their mothers travelled to the prison on Tuesday to transfer some supplies to the young men.Raisky was released without charge and without a court hearing on Tuesday night, while Kengerli remains in detention. The two men met up in downtown Minsk on Saturday night, but after picking up some fast food were detained by police for no apparent reason. Friends of the two men speculated that they were detained during a broad police operation to intimidate young voters ahead of the presidential election which took place on Sunday. According to the Visna human rights group at least 36 people were detained in the operation. The No. 8 prison in Zhodino which can hold 350 prisoners was reportedly already full on Saturday night however, and another 400 detainees brought there on Sunday night. Although Raisky is Belarussian, he currently lives with his girlfriend in Moscow, but returned to Minsk to vote and be present for what he believed would be a critical moment for his country, his girlfriend, Alla Gutnikova, told The Jerusalem Post. “Artur was worried about the future of his country, so he took some vacation and went there for a couple of weeks, to see family, and to be there because he knew something was going to happen and he said it was important for him to be there at this time,” Gutnikova, 22, said.Both Raisky and Kengerli were active in the Jewish community in Minsk, formerly serving as coordinators for the Netzer Reform Zionist youth movement in the city, as well as engaging in other communal leadership roles. Current president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has ruled the country for 26 years since 1994 and is the only post Communist-era leader the country has had. Freedom House, a democracy watchdog, rates Belarus as “Not free” and Lukashenko has been labeled “Europe’s last dictator.”Allegations of widespread vote rigging in Sunday’s election on behalf of Lukashenko have been made, and his main rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has fled the country. Mass protests were staged in protest at the elections, which Lukashenko claimed to have won with 80 percent of the vote, and they have been dealt with harshly by riot police who have used rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades against demonstrators, hundreds of whom have been arrested.