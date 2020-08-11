The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Two Jewish men detained in Minsk for 72h without charge

One of the men was released late Tuesday night, the other remains in detention after being arrested in police operation ahead of Sunday's election.

By JEREMY SHARON  
AUGUST 11, 2020 23:56
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (photo credit: REUTERS)
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Two young Jewish men were detained by police in Minsk, Belarus, on Saturday night and held in prison for close to three days without charge and without contact with family members or lawyers, ahead of the presidential elections on Sunday.
Artur Raisky, 25, and his friend Albert Kengerli were taken to prison No. 8 in the city of Zhodino, approximately 50km outside of Minsk without any provisions at all, and without their families being contacted by law enforcement or legal officials.
According to Rabbi Grisha Abramovich of the Religious Union for Reform Judaism in Belarus, the mothers of Raisky and Kengerli called numerous police stations and installations in order to determine the location of their sons.
Their mothers travelled to the prison on Tuesday to transfer some supplies to the young men.
Raisky was released without charge and without a court hearing on Tuesday night, while Kengerli remains in detention.
The two men met up in downtown Minsk on Saturday night, but after picking up some fast food were detained by police for no apparent reason.
Friends of the two men speculated that they were detained during a broad police operation to intimidate young voters ahead of the presidential election which took place on Sunday.
According to the Visna human rights group at least 36 people were detained in the operation.
The No. 8 prison in Zhodino which can hold 350 prisoners was reportedly already full on Saturday night however, and another 400 detainees brought there on Sunday night.
Although Raisky is Belarussian, he currently lives with his girlfriend in Moscow, but returned to Minsk to vote and be present for what he believed would be a critical moment for his country, his girlfriend, Alla Gutnikova, told The Jerusalem Post.
“Artur was worried about the future of his country, so he took some vacation and went there for a couple of weeks, to see family, and to be there because he knew something was going to happen and he said it was important for him to be there at this time,” Gutnikova, 22, said.
Both Raisky and Kengerli were active in the Jewish community in Minsk, formerly serving as coordinators for the Netzer Reform Zionist youth movement in the city, as well as engaging in other communal leadership roles.
Current president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has ruled the country for 26 years since 1994 and is the only post Communist-era leader the country has had.
Freedom House, a democracy watchdog, rates Belarus as “Not free” and Lukashenko has been labeled “Europe’s last dictator.”
Allegations of widespread vote rigging in Sunday’s election on behalf of Lukashenko have been made, and his main rival, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has fled the country.
Mass protests were staged in protest at the elections, which Lukashenko claimed to have won with 80 percent of the vote, and they have been dealt with harshly by riot police who have used rubber-coated bullets and stun grenades against demonstrators, hundreds of whom have been arrested.


Tags Elections jewish prison belarus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Bibi needs to say something about convicted Jewish terrorist Yona Avrushmi By JPOST EDITORIAL
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu's budget maneuvers - economically absurd, socially mad By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Shmuley Boteach Coronavirus lockdown is denying people the chance to mourn properly By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Ignorance on Zionism leads to antisemitism By EMILY SCHRADER
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
4 Speculation and fear after massive explosion in Beirut
Smoke rises after an explosion was heard in Beirut, Lebanon August 4, 2020
5 Israel strikes Syria in response to attempted terrorist attack
Attack in Syria on August 25, 2019.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by