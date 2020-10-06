Two students fall four stories while attempting to take a selfie

Two Temple University students fell four stories while attempting to take a selfie at a rooftop party Saturday night, according to ABC News. The students are both hospitalized, one is stable and in critical condition and the other sustained leg and ankle injuries. The students were reportedly drinking at a party on a North Philadelphia rooftop and fell together into the alleyway below. Students say the rooftop is unsafe and that the railing is not sufficient to prevent falls. "If you are drinking and you run right into it, it's really easy to slip off because it only comes to like a little halfway between your knee and hip," said Temple student Arnav Johri.However, the building management company said that the rooftop has a deck with a parapet wall and railings, according to abc News. Temple Police opened an investigation and are being assisted by Philadelphia Police.Neighbor Ada Banks said that she hopes "that someone learns from their example not to be on the roof," and says that similar incidents happen "all the time."