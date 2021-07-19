The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Two-thirds of Japanese doubt pandemic Olympics can be safe - poll

Three-quarters of the 1,444 people in the telephone survey said they agreed with a decision to ban spectators from events.

By REUTERS  
JULY 19, 2021 04:43
The emblem of the Tokyo Olympics is displayed at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office. A pause sign. 56 days until the opening of the Olympics. on May 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan (photo credit: KAZUKI OISHI/SIPA USA)
The emblem of the Tokyo Olympics is displayed at the Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office. A pause sign. 56 days until the opening of the Olympics. on May 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan
(photo credit: KAZUKI OISHI/SIPA USA)
Two-thirds of people in Japan do not believe the country can host a safe and secure Olympics amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey published by the Asahi newspaper just four days before the opening ceremony in Tokyo.
In the poll, 68% of respondents expressed doubt about the ability of Olympic organizers to control coronavirus infections, with 55% saying they were opposed to the Games going ahead.
Three-quarters of the 1,444 people in the telephone survey said they agreed with a decision to ban spectators from events.
As COVID-19 infections rise in Tokyo, forcing the government into a fourth state of emergency, public concern has grown about hosting an event that is bringing tens of thousands of overseas athletes, officials and journalists into Japan's capital.
Games officials on Sunday reported the first COVID-19 case among competitors in the athletes' village in Tokyo, bringing the total number of cases connected to the Olympics to at least 10.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has said he hopes the Japanese public will warm to the Games once competition begins and as Japanese athletes begin winning medals.


