UK Conservatives, Labour urge gov’t to step up against Iran

They also criticized the UK government for not supporting the US attempt to reinstate the arms embargo and causing a rift with the US.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 18, 2020 15:21
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (photo credit: REUTERS)
UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The UK must make its policies towards Iran clear as the UN Security Council arms embargo on Tehran expires on Sunday, pro-Israel legislators from the Conservative and Labour Parties said.
A letter from Conservative Friends of Israel to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, signed by more than 80 lawmakers last week, said "the end of the UN "embargo will have far-reaching consequences for regional stability. It will embolden an already belligerent Iran and facilitate an influx of arms to Iranian proxies.
"This represents a direct threat to our allies and UK interests worldwide," they warned. 
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in August that the US was activating "snapback sanctions," part of the Iran Deal that, in light of Tehran's violations of the agreement, allows any part to the deal to unilaterally reverse the "sunset clauses" gradually lifting limitations on the Iranian regime, like the arms embargo. The other parties to the deal, including the UK, said the US did not have the right to invoke the "snapback" clause, because it had left the Iran Deal in 2018. The US argued that the mechanism for reinstituting sanctions is detailed in a UN Security Council resolution that specifically lists the US as a party that may do so.
Conservative Friends of Israel said "there is an urgent need for our Government to unambiguously articulate the UK’s policy towards Iran and its encouragement of violence in and beyond the Middle East," and listed questions the government must answer.
For example, they asked if there are mechanisms in place to monitor escalating arm sales to Iran in the wake of the arms embargo being lifted, and if the UK is taking measures to ensure existing UN resolutions on Iran are implemented more rigorously.
They also called for the government of the UK to outlaw Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, calling it "the principal conduit for its support of international terrorism."
Labour Friends of Israel chairman MP Steve McCabe asked UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to "outline what steps the UK will take to strengthen sanctions against Iran."
Unlike his Conservative counterparts, McCabe criticized the Trump administration for withdrawing from the agreement, saying it "has clearly done nothing to tackle the enormous threat which the Islamic Republic poses to peace and stability in the Middle East."
McCabe called it "hugely disappointing" that the US was not able to enlist other parties to the Iran Deal to extend the arms embargo.
Lifting the embargo was meant to incentivize Iranian compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as the deal is known, but Iran has repeated contravened that agreement, McCabe wrote, pointing to its stockpiling of enriched uranium, restrictions on the number of advanced centrifuges and prohibition on uranium activities in Fordow. Plus, Iran has developed its own ballistic missiles and missile defense capabilities.
"It is simply incomprehensible that Iran should be rewarded for such behavior with the ending of an arms embargo which sought to prohibit it acquiring advanced weaponry," McCabe wrote.


Tags United Nations United Kingdom UK-Iran relations UNSC
