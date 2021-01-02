UK coronavirus variant has surfaced in over 30 countries since Christmas

Over 30 countries have identified cases of the UK coronavirus variant in their home states after the new strain made headlines just before Christmas.Upon hearing news of the variant outbreak, countries like Israel, the US and France, among others, shuttered their borders to UK passengers in the hopes of stymieing the spread of the new variant within their home states. The new coronavirus variant is seemingly more transmissible than the original viral strain, according to research led by the Imperial College of London in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other UK-based educational institutions.The entire list of countries as of Saturday who have discovered the new variant, in alphabetical order, include: Australia, Belgium, Britain, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Lebanon, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Pakistan, Portugal, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Vietnam.South Africa and Nigeria have found separate variants within their home states.The number of cases in Britain has soared in the past few weeks because of the virus variant. Like other countries on the list, Britain is battling to contain new waves of the virus. One of the worst hit countries in the world, it recorded 53,285 cases in the last 24 hours on Friday, and 613 new deaths.The rise in cases compares with the 55,892 that were reported on Thursday, while the death tally marks a fall from the 964 reported the day before.The United Kingdom has recorded more than 50,000 new daily cases of the virus for the past four days, driven in part by the variant of concern that is much more infectious, and a rise in the number of people who are dying each day.