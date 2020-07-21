The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
UK music magazine ‘Q’ to close after 34 years, due to coronavirus

The monthly magazine’s editor, Ted Kessler, announced its closure in a tweet on Monday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
JULY 21, 2020 21:36
Rock band Supergrass depart from the "Q" magazine music awards November 7, 1995, where the group received the award for Best New Act (photo credit: REUTERS)
Rock band Supergrass depart from the "Q" magazine music awards November 7, 1995, where the group received the award for Best New Act
(photo credit: REUTERS)
British music magazine Q is folding after 34 years in business as the coronavirus epidemic accelerated a downturn in the media sector, forcing the publication to cease operations.
The monthly magazine’s editor, Ted Kessler, announced its closure in a tweet on Monday, saying that the coronavirus pandemic hurt the magazine’s business.
Founded in 1986 by music journalists Mark Ellen and David Hepworth, Q gained popularity with its long-form, irreverent pieces on the British and American rock and alternative scenes, its cheeky sense of humor, and in-depth fans’ view of music culture.
Q was the latest outlet in the media and publishing industry to be hit by the pandemic. British newspaper publisher Reach Plc and broadcaster BBC recently announced a series of job cuts.
“I must apologize profusely for my failure to keep Q afloat,” Kessler said in an editor’s letter for the final issue. “We’ve been a lean operation for all of my tenure, employing a variety of ways to help keep our head above water in an extremely challenging print market. COVID-19 wiped all that out.”
The final issue will be published on July 28.
Germany-based Bauer Media Group, which is the parent company for Q, listed the music magazine for sale in May following a sharp decline in sales and advertising revenue during the pandemic.
Bauer Media said Modern Classics would also cease to operate as the company was unable to find new buyers for the two publications.
The upcoming final issue, titled “Adventures with legends 1986 to 2020,” compiles some of the magazine’s best interviews, including with David Bowie, Joni Mitchell and Prince.


