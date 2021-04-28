The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

UK's Johnson faces investigation over funding of apartment renovation

Johnson has a taxpayer-funded 30,000 pound ($42,000) allowance each year for maintaining and furnishing his official residence, but anything above that must be met by the prime minister.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 28, 2021 15:24
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, UK, January 3, 2021 (photo credit: JEFF OVERS/BBC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears on BBC TV's The Andrew Marr Show in London, UK, January 3, 2021
(photo credit: JEFF OVERS/BBC/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
LONDON  - Britain's Electoral Commission has opened an investigation into the financing of the refurbishment of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's apartment, saying there were grounds to suspect an offense may have been committed.
Eight days before local elections across England and for the election of the Welsh and Scottish regional assemblies, Johnson is facing a stream of allegations about everything from his muddled initial handling of the COVID-19 crisis to questions about who leaked what from his office.
"We are now satisfied that there are reasonable grounds to suspect that an offense or offenses may have occurred," the Electoral Commission said of the financing of the apartment above Number 11 Downing Street where Johnson resides.
"We will therefore continue this work as a formal investigation to establish whether this is the case," the commission said.
The investigation will determine whether any transactions relating to the works fall within the regime regulated by the commission and whether such funding was reported as required.
If it finds that an offense has occurred, and that there is sufficient evidence, then the commission can issue a fine or refer the matter to the police.
Asked who paid the initial invoices for the refurbishment, Johnson said he had covered the costs and he had conformed in full with the code of conduct and ministerial code.
"The answer is I have covered the costs," said Johnson under questioning in parliament from opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, who cast Johnson as "Major Sleaze."
Though Johnson has over the years repeatedly weathered gaffes, crises over Brexit and disclosures about his adultery, he is now grappling with an array of accusations which opponents say show that he is unfit for office and that his government is riddled by sleaze and cronyism.
His supporters deny he has done anything wrong and say he is focused on the COVID-19 crisis. Starmer said Johnson had been selecting wallpaper for 840 pounds ($1,164) a roll in the middle of the crisis.
DOWNING STREET APARTMENT
Asked last month about the refurbishment, Johnson's spokeswoman said all donations and gifts were properly declared, and that no Conservative Party funds were used to pay for it.
Johnson has a taxpayer-funded 30,000 pound ($42,000) allowance each year for maintaining and furnishing his official residence, but anything above that must be met by the prime minister.
Ministers have said Johnson has paid for the work himself, but it is unclear when he paid, and whether the refurbishment, reported to have cost 200,000 pounds ($280,000) was initially financed by a loan of some kind. Under political financing rules, Johnson would have been required to declare this.
Critics say that if the funds had come originally from a Conservative Party supporter, this would raise the question of influence-peddling.
Johnson was asked in parliament if the refurbishment was financed by Conservative Party donor David Brownlow.
"The answer is that I have covered the cost," Johnson said.
Dominic Cummings, who was Johnson's main adviser on the Brexit campaign and helped him to win an election in 2019 before an acrimonious split last year, said on Friday that Johnson had wanted donors to pay for the renovation secretly.
Cummings said he had told the prime minister such plans were "unethical, foolish, possibly illegal."
In a further potentially damaging allegation, the Daily Mail newspaper on Sunday cited unidentified sources as saying that, in October, shortly after agreeing to a second lockdown, Johnson had told a meeting in Downing Street: "No more fucking lockdowns - let the bodies pile high in their thousands."
Asked in parliament if he had used those works, Johnson repeatedly denied that he had.
"No," Johnson said. "I didn't say those words." ($1 = 0.7209 pounds) 


Tags fraud London apartments Boris Johnson investigation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel is not an apartheid state - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Aging past his prime, Netanyahu is 'jumping the shark' - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Recognition of the Armenian Genocide was long-awaited

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Netanyahu's dream of right-wing government may not happen - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Nadav Tamir

Israel must recognize Armenian Genocide, not monopolize ours - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR

Most Read

1

Syrian missile lands near Dimona nuclear reactor, interception fails

Missile fire is seen from Damascus, Syria May 10, 2018.
2

Iran media celebrates 'explosion' at 'sensitive Israel missile factory'

An Israeli MRSAM missile during a test in 2020
3

Netanyahu gives up on forming a government

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a memorial ceremony for Joseph Trumpeldor in Tel-Hai, northern Israel, February 23, 2021
4

New coronavirus variant could be resistant to antibodies - research

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

Jerusalem escalation could be how Israel's next war starts - analysis

Israeli police officers clash with arabs in East Jerusalem on April 23, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by