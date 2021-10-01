The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

UK’s Johnson reaffirms ‘unflinching’ support for Israel’s security

In the new Conservative Friends of Israel’s "Informed Magazine," PM Boris Johnson said he is proud that the UK-Israel relationship has gone “from strength to strength” under his government.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
OCTOBER 1, 2021 16:28
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City (photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/POOL)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City
(photo credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ/POOL)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he and his party stand with Israel and its security in Conservative Friends of Israel’s Informed Magazine, released on Friday.
"Under this government, the UK’s support for Israel’s security will be unflinching,” Johnson wrote in a letter to the pro-Israel group, saying that “the Conservative Party stands firmly with Israel.”
“We will always back Israel’s right to self-defense,” he added.
Johnson said the Abraham Accords, peace and normalization agreements between Israel and three Arab states, show that “progress in the Middle East is possible.”
"The recent sight of Israeli and Palestinian firefighters working together to tackle wildfires near Jerusalem was a small but welcome sign of hope - and the UK stands ready to support genuine advancement towards a more positive future for both Israelis and Palestinians," he wrote.
Johnson said he is proud that the UK-Israel relationship has gone “from strength to strength” under his government.
The prime minister cited ties between the countries during the COVID-19 pandemic, writing that they “have collaborated closely in order to advance our understanding of the virus and to save lives, including through data-sharing on vaccines.”
Johnson said he looks forward to continuing to work closely with Israel in the areas of technology, trade and combatting climate change.


Tags israel and britain Boris Johnson Conservative Party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stop mistreating IDF soldiers - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

It's time Israel got serious to tackle the Iran threat - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Going through the anti-Israel motions

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

Angela Merkel deserves the Nobel Prize for Peace

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Naftali Bennett’s unwitting UN blunder - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
3

VP Harris to student who accused Israel of 'genocide': Your truth must be heard

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris talks with students during a visit to George Mason University to discuss voting rights and registration in Fairfax, Virginia,
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by