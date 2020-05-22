The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

UN prosecutor: remains of Rwandan war crimes suspect found in Congo

The remains of a fugitive major suspect in Rwanda's 1994 genocide have been identified in a grave in the Republic of the Congo, a United Nations war crimes prosecutor said on Friday.

By REUTERS  
MAY 22, 2020 18:41
Readers look at a newspaper June 12, 2002 in Nairobi carrying the photograph of Rwandan Felicien Kabuga wanted by the United States. The United States published a "wanted" photograph in Kenyan newspapers of the businessman accused of helping finance the 1994 killings in Rwanda. (photo credit: REUTERS/GEORGE MULALA/FILE PHOTO)
Readers look at a newspaper June 12, 2002 in Nairobi carrying the photograph of Rwandan Felicien Kabuga wanted by the United States. The United States published a "wanted" photograph in Kenyan newspapers of the businessman accused of helping finance the 1994 killings in Rwanda.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GEORGE MULALA/FILE PHOTO)
The remains of a fugitive major suspect in Rwanda's 1994 genocide have been identified in a grave in the Republic of the Congo, a United Nations war crimes prosecutor said on Friday.
Serge Brammertz said Augustin Bizimana, who was indicted on 13 charges including genocide, murder and rape, is believed to have died in Pointe Noire, in the Republic of the Congo in 2000. His remains were identified by DNA testing.
"Bizimana was alleged to be responsible for the murders of former Prime Minister Agathe Uwilingiyimana and 10 Belgian United Nations peacekeepers, and for the murder of Tutsi civilians" in five Rwandan regions, Brammertz said in a statement.
The announcement of Bizimana's death follows the arrest in Paris last week of Felicien Kabuga, another of a handful of prominent suspects from the Rwandan genocide who had been on the run for more than two decades.
"The key lesson from the death of Augustin Bizimana is that the world should give timely justice," said Naphtal Ahishakiye, executive secretary of genocide survivors' organisation Ibuka.
"The suspects should be brought to justice before their deaths, also to avoid survivors dying before hearing the cases of those who killed their loved ones."
The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda conducted 50 trials before closing its doors in 2015. Brammertz is prosecutor of a successor U.N. court with dual offices in Arusha, Tanzania and The Hague, Netherlands, that continues to function for remaining suspects and appeals.
The statement said prosecutors had conducted DNA analysis "late last year" on remains that had earlier been recovered from a grave site in Pointe Noire.
"Subsequent investigations and comparative DNA analysis ... over the last several months ruled out that the remains were those of any other person," it said.
Brammertz said his office continues to pursue Protais Mpiranya, the former commander of the Presidential Guard of the Rwandan Armed Forces, and five other Rwandan suspects. 


Tags racism rwanda genocide Rwanda
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana needs to stop being a Netanyahu puppet By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The joke of having so many ministers is on the taxpayers of Israel By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by