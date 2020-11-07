UN S-G to receive World Zionist Congress highest award

The World Zionist Congress (WZC) will give UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the World Jewish Congress Theodor Herzl Award, the WZC's highest award. The award recognizes individuals who the WZC sees as outstanding in their work to promote Hertzel's ideals. Israel Philharmonic Orchestra music director emeritus Zubin Mehta will be presented with the Teddy Kollek Award for the Advancement of Jewish Culture. Both awards will be presented to Guterres on November 9 in a virtual gala. World Jewish Congress President Ronald S. Lauder explained the decision to grant Guterres the award saying, “in his capacity as United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres has stood relentlessly against antisemitism worldwide, and has taken concrete steps to advance the fight against antisemitism and hate speech both within the UN system and in member states. He also continues to work for the fair treatment of the Jewish state of Israel within the United Nations.” Previous recipients of the award include presumptive US President Elect Joe Biden former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the Rothschild family, former US Secretary of State General Colin L. Powell, former Israeli President Shimon Peres, Elie and Marion Wiesel, former secretaries of state Henry A. Kissinger and George P. Shultz and, posthumously, President Ronald Reagan and Axel Springer.