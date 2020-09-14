United Airlines inaugurates nonstop service between Tel Aviv and Chicago

United Airlines inaugurated its brand-new nonstop service between Tel Aviv’s Ben-Gurion Airport and its hub at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, this week.
In addition to the brand-new service, from October 2, United will increase its service between Tel Aviv and its New York/Newark hub from 10 to14 weekly flights, and starting October 26 will resume its service between Tel Aviv and Washington, DC, the fourth route to be served by United from Israel.
United offers more nonstop services from Israel than any other US carrier. “This new nonstop service strengthens our international route network and provides our customers from Israel with even greater travel choice and shorter travel times, as well as the possibility to connect via our hometown Chicago O’Hare hub to 88 destinations in the United States and Mexico,” said Avi Friedman, United’s Managing Director Sales for Israel. “We are proud to have served Israel without interruption for over 20 years and offer more nonstop services from Israel to the United States than any other US airline.”