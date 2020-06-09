The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
University of Washington forecasts 145,000 US COVID-19 deaths by August

The new estimate came on the same day that Texas reported its highest number of hospitalizations so far in the coronavirus pandemic.

By REUTERS  
JUNE 9, 2020 04:21
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Washington (photo credit: REUTERS)
University of Washington researchers estimated on Monday that 145,728 people could die of COVID-19 in the United States by August, raising their grim forecast by more than 5,000 fatalities in a matter of days.
The new estimate came on the same day that Texas reported its highest number of hospitalizations so far in the coronavirus pandemic and a total of 22 US states showed an uptick in the number of new confirmed cases, according to a count kept by Johns Hopkins University.
Among the states with the sharpest increases were Michigan and Arizona, according to Johns Hopkins.
A total of more than 1.9 million cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, have been reported in the United States, according to a Reuters tally, which has confirmed 110,000 deaths. 


