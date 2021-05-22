The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
UNSC statement ignoring Hamas rockets 'unfortunate,' FM says



By LAHAV HARKOV  
MAY 22, 2021 22:36
The Security Council chamber is seen from behind the council president's chair at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, September 18, 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR/FILE PHOTO)
The Security Council chamber is seen from behind the council president's chair at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, September 18, 2015
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR/FILE PHOTO)
The Foreign Ministry slammed the UN Security Council for releasing a statement on Saturday that does not mention Hamas or rockets.
The statement, welcoming a ceasefire and calling for full adherence to it, came after the US blocked four attempts during the latest round of violence.
The UNSC “mourned the loss of civilian lives resulting from the violence” and “stressed the immediate need for humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian civilian population, particularly in Gaza.”
The council also called for “a comprehensive peace based on the vision of a region where two democratic states, Israel and Palestine, live side-by-side in peace with secure and recognized borders.”
The Foreign Ministry said Hamas is fully responsible for the latest escalation because it shot rockets into Jerusalem, the Gaza border area and other parts of Israel.
“It’s unfortunate to see the UNSC ignore over 4,000 rocket shot at Israeli civilians from within populated areas of  Gaza,” the Foreign Ministry stated. “Hamas is using the residents of Gaza as a human shield, is cynically taking advantage of their distress, shooting at land crossings and preventing the entry of humanitarian aid, food, medicine and energy from Israel to Gaza.”
The Foreign Ministry added that it expects the international community to condemn Hamas, demilitarize it and rehabilitate Gaza while preventing money from going to weapons and terrorism.
The UNSC statement also failed to mention two mentally ill Israeli civilians, Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, held in Hamas captivity since 2014 and 2015, respectively, and the bodies of two IDF soldiers held by Hamas, Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin.
“Israel continues to be committed to the fate of its captives and missing [soldiers] and demands their return,” the Foreign Ministry stated.
The ministry also thanked US President Joe Biden and the US government for its continued support for Israel’s right to defend itself and for helping Israel in the UNSC.
In a press conference on Friday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also spoke of the Israeli captives still in Gaza.
Kohavi said that it is his “personal responsibility” to bring them home, “and the whole of the IDF won’t rest until we complete the mission.” Netanyahu promised that “we do not forget [them] for a moment.”


