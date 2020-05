Uruguay's president considers declaring Hezbollah a terror organization

Lacalle Pou was also asked about Uruguay's recent adoption of the IHRA definition of antisemitism, to which he replied that "Uruguay has a strong tradition of Human Rights and that is measured in actions," replied the president. "Human Rights do not apply only to some, they are tradition in our country, regardless of who is in government."

Among other topics, Lacalle Pou also recalled his trips to Israel and spoke of his visit to the Western Wall. “It was at night, I was accompanied by a rabbi, and it stirred something in me. For me it was like learning about my own faith, remembering that there is something greater than us. For politicians, that is a humble way of understanding things, of knowing that one is not God. That was very important to me," he said.

Lacalle Pou also spoke about how he met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and how interesting the meeting was. "I can't wait to go back," he said, smiling. "I love Tel Aviv, it's young city full of life."