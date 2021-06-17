‘US, China can find common ground in working to reduce carbon footprint’

Mitchell A. Silk, served as the Assistant Secretary for International Markets at the US Department of the Treasury during the Trump administration. He was a member of the senior Treasury negotiating team in the China trade talks, and designed and implemented the signature US whole-of-government infrastructure finance initiative to assist foreign partners to attract private investment for infrastructure.
In The Jerusalem Post Zoomcast, Silk discusses why the US-China competition became a priority for both parties on Capitol Hill; what is inside the $200 billion package that the Senate approved last week; some of the technological challenges that China poses for the US; and in which areas both countries could cooperate.