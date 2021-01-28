The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US comedy legend Cloris Leachman dies at 94

Leachman's publicist said in a statement that the actress died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.

By REUTERS  
JANUARY 28, 2021 00:55
Actress Leachman poses at a 40th anniversary screening of "Young Frankenstein" in Beverly Hills (photo credit: REUTERS)
Actress Leachman poses at a 40th anniversary screening of "Young Frankenstein" in Beverly Hills
(photo credit: REUTERS)
American actress Cloris Leachman, who won eight Emmys for her work on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and other television programs as well as an Academy Award for "The Last Picture Show," died on Wednesday at the age of 94, her representatives said.
Leachman's publicist said in a statement that the actress died of natural causes at her home in Encinitas, California.
"It’s been my privilege to work with Cloris Leachman, one of the most fearless actresses of our time," Leachman's manager, Juliet Green, said in a statement.
"There was no one like Cloris. With a single look she had the ability to break your heart or make you laugh till the tears ran down your face. You never knew what Cloris was going to say or do and that unpredictable quality was part of her unparalleled magic," Green added.
Leachman, who appeared in three of Mel Brooks' comic movies, kept acting regularly well into her 90s. She was a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" at age 82 and appeared in the 2019 reboot of the comedy series "Mad About You."
Two films that she made in 2019 and 2020 have yet to be released.
Leachman grew up in Des Moines, Iowa, and studied under Elia Kazan at the Actors Studio in New York, where Marlon Brando was a classmate. Starting in the late 1940s, her early jobs included working on stage with Katharine Hepburn in "As You Like It," as well as small roles in movies and live television dramas.
One of her first regular jobs was playing the mother on the popular "Lassie" show in the late 1950s and television would provide many of Leachman's greatest successes. She won best-supporting actress Emmys in 1974 and 1975 for playing the nosy landlady on the popular "Mary Tyler Moore Show," which led to a two-year run for Leachman in her own spin-off series, "Phyllis."
She also won Emmys for playing cranky Grandma Ida on "Malcolm in the Middle" in 2002 and 2006, as well as roles in the drama "Promised Land" in 1998, a Screen Actors Guild variety show in 1984, a 1975 appearance on Cher's variety show and "A Brand New Life," a 1973 television movie.
She was nominated 12 other times and also won a Daytime Emmy in 1972.
Leachman's movie work also was distinguished, highlighted by "The Last Picture Show" in which she played Ruth Popper, the emotionally crippled wife of a small-town football coach who has an affair with one of his players. As director Peter Bogdanovich predicted, she won an Oscar for the role.
Leachman made an impression in three of Brooks' movies, playing comically villainous characters in "Young Frankenstein" and "High Anxiety" and Madame Defarge from "A Tale of Two Cities" in "History of the World: Part 1."
Age did little to slow Leachman. In 2008, she became the oldest contestant ever - and a fan favorite - on "Dancing With the Stars" and followed that up with an appearance on the reality show "Celebrity Wife Swap."
Leachman took a light-hearted and unpredictable approach to life. A lifelong vegetarian, she was in her 70s when she appeared nude - but with her body painted with fruits and vegetables - on the cover of Alternative Health magazine in 1997.
Asked in 2010 how she managed to keep professionally busy at her age, Leachman told the New York Times, "I don't like that word 'busy' because that's not how I live at all ... When I do work, it's not work; it's great fun and exciting and fresh."
Leachman and director-producer George Englund married in 1953 and divorced in 1979. They had five children. 


Tags United States emmys actress
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel Elections: Political mergers needed to solve crisis

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

The quest for Israel's soul amid new Biden administration - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Ronald Lauder

World Jewish Congress president tackles the antisemitism of today

 By RONALD S. LAUDER
Susan Hattis Rolef

The Reali school scandal - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yair Lapid

Yair Lapid on Int'l Holocaust Remembrance Day: Lots of people saw

 By YAIR LAPID

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Ancient ‘Christ, born of Mary’ inscription unearthed in northern Israel

The building where the inscription “Christ born of Mary" was uncovered in excavation at et-Taiyiba, Jezreel Valley
3

Trump’s final days in office revealed in shocking detail

US President Donald Trump speaks next to first lady Melania Trump as he departs from the Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, January 20, 2021.
4

Olmert: I hate everything Sheldon Adelson loved about Israel - opinion

SHELDON ADELSON attends an American Independence Day celebration in 2009.
5

All the Jews Joe Biden has tapped for top roles in his administration

US Vice President Joe Biden (R) is joined by Ebola Response Coordinator Ron Klain (L) in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington, US November 13, 2014.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by