The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US coronavirus deaths top 150,000 as economy suffers further

The increase of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths over the last 11 days is the fastest in the United States since early June, prompting heated debates between the American public and its leaders.

By REUTERS  
JULY 30, 2020 00:19
A patient is wheeled into Houston Methodist Hospital as storm clouds gather over the Texas Medical Center, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 22, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/CALLAGHAN O’HARE)
A patient is wheeled into Houston Methodist Hospital as storm clouds gather over the Texas Medical Center, amid the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Houston, Texas, U.S., June 22, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CALLAGHAN O’HARE)
July 29 - Deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 150,000 in the United States on Wednesday, more than any other country and nearly a quarter of the world's total, according to a Reuters tally, delivering fresh blows to the US economy.
The increase of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths over the last 11 days is the fastest in the United States since early June, prompting heated debates between the American public and its leaders over the best course forward.
Commercial pilot Rob Koreman of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, said he had been stunned by the climbing numbers.
"I'm a pilot and hit so many cities, so many people on board, I have to be aware," said Koreman, 50. "Basically, none of this should have happened. We needed state coordination, if not flat-out a federal mandate."
Florida reported another record in one-day deaths on Wednesday, 217, according to state health officials.
Among the 20 countries with the biggest outbreaks, the United States ranks sixth in deaths per capita, at 4.5 fatalities per 10,000 people.
Only the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile have a higher per capita rate, the tally shows, with US deaths making up nearly 23% of the known global total of just over 661,000.
The pace of infections has accelerated since the US death toll passed 100,000 on May 27. The epicenter has also moved, to the South and West from the area around New York, which still has by far the highest number of fatalities of any US state at more than 32,000.
Arkansas, California, Florida, Montana, Oregon and Texas each reported record spikes in fatalities on Tuesday.
The rising numbers have crushed early hopes the country was past the worst of an economic crisis brought on by stay-at-home orders and business closures that have devastated the economy and thrown millions of Americans out of work.
FED WARNS OF ECONOMIC DAMAGE
"We have seen some signs in recent weeks that the increase in virus cases and the renewed measures to control it are starting to weigh on economic activity," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a news conference following release of the US central bank's latest policy statement.
Many health experts say the U.S. outbreak could be brought under greater control if guidelines to maintain social distancing and wear masks in public were enforced nationwide.
US President Donald Trump has rejected the idea of a federal mask order and was initially reluctant to be seen wearing one. Trump has since come around to supporting masks but has still not imposed a national mandate requiring them.
Louie Gohmert, a Republican lawmaker from Texas who has at times refused to wear a mask, tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, raising concerns that other members of Congress may also have been exposed.
Officials in New Jersey, the state with the second highest death toll, again pleaded with young people to avoid large gatherings.
"Coronavirus is more easily transmitted indoors. Crowded indoor house parties are not smart or safe," Governor Phil Murphy wrote on Twitter.
With the scheduled reopening of schools days away in some states, the Trump administration has pushed for students to return to classrooms, while teacher unions and local officials have called for learning to remain online.
The University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), whose forecasts are closely watched by policymakers including the White House, predicted in March that the pandemic could kill more than 81,000 people by July.
In its latest statement on July 14, the IHME said its model now projects the U.S. death toll at more than 224,000 by Nov. 1, although the institute added that many fatalities could be avoided by preventative measures such as masks and social distancing.


Tags United States economy Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The unity government is steadily jettisoning public trust - opinion By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Marcel Adams: A hundred years of loving Israel and life By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader Civil rights must not disappear By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef New TV show The New Moroccans tackles old issues in Israeli society By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ori Wertman Israel needs to prepare for the Biden era - opinion By ORI WERTMAN

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 Star of David taken down by Twitter, citing 'hateful imagery'
Burning Jewish star anti semitism magen david 311
4 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by