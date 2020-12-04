The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US COVID-19 hospitalizations pass 100k mark for the first time

California warns of region-by-region shutdown as COVID-19 surges overwhelm hospitals

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 4, 2020 00:25
LAPD Officers wear face masks as they patrol Hollywood Blvd during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 18, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS)
LAPD Officers wear face masks as they patrol Hollywood Blvd during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 18, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
SACRAMENTO  - The number of US COVID-19 hospitalizations topped 100,000 for the first time, as California Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday said he was likely to impose stay-at-home orders on every region of the state except the San Francisco Bay Area later this week.
California's new policy will take effect in any of five designated geographic regions 48 hours after the capacity of the intensive care units of their local hospitals falls to 15% or less, Newsom told reporters on Thursday.
"If we don’t act now, our hospital system will be overwhelmed," Newsom told reporters.
In affected regions, bars, wineries, personal services and salons will be closed, while restaurants will be relegated to takeout and delivery and retail capacity will be limited to 20%, Newsom said. Schools will remain open.
It is one of the most restrictive of a series of state initiatives to curb the next wave of the disease, which threatens to take 3,000 lives a day in the United States over the next two months.
Globally, the death toll on Thursday from COVID-19 was 10,000 people every day on average over the past week, amounting to a total of 1.5 million lives lost since the start of the pandemic, according to Reuters' count.
Meanwhile, the US daily toll from COVID-19 reached its second-highest level ever on Wednesday with 2,811 lives lost, according to a Reuters tally, one short of the record set April 15.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), on Wednesday warned that December, January and February were likely to be "the most difficult time in the public health history of this nation."
The United States could start losing around 3,000 people - roughly the number that died in the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 - each day over the next two months.
"Before we see February, we could be close to 450,000 Americans that have died from this virus," Redfield said.
The US death toll since the start of the pandemic is about 273,000.
HOPE ON HORIZON
Hospitals across the United State are stretched to their limits, driving political leaders to impose restrictions like California's in order to prevent the healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed.
In the Midwest, Governor Mike DeWine said on Thursday that Ohio's hospitals "not only remain in crisis but the crisis is worsening," as his state reported its fifth-highest case count of the pandemic. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer said on Thursday she may extend a three-week "pause" on some private and economic activities in her state because of the strain on hospitals.
Vaccines offer a ray of hope, with two promising candidates poised to receive emergency use authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month.
An FDA panel of outside advisers will meet on Dec. 10 to discuss whether to recommend emergency use authorization of Pfizer Inc's vaccine. US health officials predict the first inoculations could start days or weeks later.
Vice President Mike Pence, speaking at a meeting with FedEx Corp in Memphis, said the White House expects to ship vaccines within 24 hours of approval and then begin injections within 24 hours of that.
Moderna Inc's vaccine is expected to be reviewed on Dec. 17. Both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines proved highly effective at preventing illness in large clinical trials. Several other COVID-19 vaccines are also in later stages of development.
But inoculations face opposition from significant numbers of Americans who reject medical science, as well as from those wary of the safety of vaccines developed at record speed.
A Gallup poll released on Nov. 17 found 58% of Americans say they would get a COVID-19 vaccine, up from 50% in September. That is still not enough, experts say, to achieve widespread immunity.
Moreover, many Americans still refuse to follow even basic public health guidance such as wearing masks and avoiding crowds.
Former US Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton have volunteered to get their COVID-19 shots on television to promote their safety, according to aides to Bush and Clinton and an Obama interview on Sirius XM radio.
"I may end up taking it on TV or having it filmed, just so that people know that I trust this science," Obama said in the interview, which aired on Thursday.
At least one former skeptic said she and her husband would take the vaccine, given the surge in infections and her high blood pressure and age, which increase her risk of severe illness.
"I didn't think I'd say this, but right now, yeah, I absolutely would," said Nina Lyons, 65, a retiree living in Pittsburgh. "I trust it. And if there's repercussions along down the line I am going say that it's worth taking that risk."


