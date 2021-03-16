US Intelligence: Russia, Iran tried to influence 2020 election

Russia ’s government tried to seed the 2020 US presidential campaign with “misleading or unsubstantiated allegations” against then-candidate Joe Biden through allies of former President Trump and his administration, US intelligence officials said on Tuesday.

The assessment was made in a 15-page report into election interference published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. It underscores allegations that Trump’s allies were playing into Moscow’s hands by amplifying claims made against Biden by Russian-linked Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the November 3 election. Biden defeated Trump and took office on January 20.

US intelligence agencies found other attempts to sway voters, including a “multi-pronged covert influence campaign” by Iran intended to undercut Trump’s support.

The report assesses “with high confidence” that Iran carried out an influence campaign during the 2020 presidential election. These efforts “intended to undercut the reelection prospects of former President Trump and further its longstanding objectives of exacerbating divisions in the US, creating confusion and undermining the legitimacy of US elections and institutions.”

“We did not identify Iran engaging in any election interference activities as defined in this assessment,” the report reads. It also notes that Iran’s election influence included “creating or amplifying social media content that criticized former president Trump – probably because they believed that this would advance Iran’s longstanding objectives and undercut the prospects for the former president’s reelection without provoking retaliation.”

The assessment also mentions Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, saying that he “probably” authorized the influence campaign. It also notes that “it was a whole of government effort.”

“Iran focused its social media and propaganda on perceived vulnerabilities in the United States, including the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession, and civil unrest.”

The report also concluded that Beijing “did not deploy interference efforts.”

“China sought stability in its relationship with the United States and did not view either election outcome as being advantageous enough for China to risk blowback if caught,” the report said.

US officials said they also saw efforts by Cuba, Venezuela and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah to influence the election, although “in general, we assess that they were smaller in scale than those conducted by Russia and Iran.”

US intelligence agencies and former Special Counsel Robert Mueller previously concluded that Russia also interfered in the 2016 US election to boost Trump’s candidacy with a campaign of propaganda aimed at harming his Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton.