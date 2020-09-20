The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US is reimposing sanctions on Iran, Pompeo announces

The Secretary of State said on Saturday that the US "expects all UN Member States to comply” with snapback sanctions on Iran.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2020 03:40
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visiting Sudan, 2020. (photo credit: SOVEREIGN COUNCIL MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visiting Sudan, 2020.
(photo credit: SOVEREIGN COUNCIL MEDIA OFFICE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
The US announced on Saturday night that UN sanctions are being re-imposed on Iran. The snapback of UN sanctions was triggered 30 days ago, following the Security Council’s vote not to extend the arms embargo on Iran. It was not immediately clear if other members of the Council would comply with the new sanctions.
Russia and China opposed the American move to extend the arms embargo, and the UK, France, and Germany raised objections as well.
The sanctions were suspended following the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran.
 

 
“The Trump Administration has always understood that the greatest threat to peace in the Middle East comes from the Islamic Republic of Iran, whose violent efforts to spread revolution have killed thousands and upended the lives of millions of innocent people,” Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced on Saturday night. “History shows appeasement only emboldens such regimes. Thus today, the United States welcomes the return of virtually all previously terminated UN sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terror and antisemitism.”  
Pompeo added in his statement that the United States expects all UN Member States “to fully comply with their obligations to implement these measures.” He noted that in addition to the arms embargo, this includes restrictions such as the ban on Iran engaging in enrichment and reprocessing-related activities, the prohibition on ballistic missile testing and development by Iran, and sanctions on the transfer of nuclear- and missile-related technologies to Iran, among others.
“If UN Member States fail to fulfill their obligations to implement these sanctions, the United States is prepared to use our domestic authorities to impose consequences for those failures and ensure that Iran does not reap the benefits of UN-prohibited activity,” Pompeo’s statement reads.  
The Secretary of State noted that in the coming days, the United States will announce “a range of additional measures to strengthen implementation of UN sanctions and hold violators accountable.”
“Our maximum pressure campaign on the Iranian regime will continue until Iran reaches a comprehensive agreement with us to rein in its proliferation threats and stops spreading chaos, violence, and bloodshed,” he added.
 


