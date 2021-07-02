The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
US State Department: Israel inefficient in combating human trafficking

The State Department recommended that Israel create more protected investigation procedures that will prevent reoccurring trauma to victims.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 2, 2021 17:41
Activists take part in a 'Walk for Freedom' to protest against human trafficking in Berlin, Germany, October 20, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
Activists take part in a 'Walk for Freedom' to protest against human trafficking in Berlin, Germany, October 20, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)
The US State Department released its annual report about the global fight against human trafficking on Thursday, announcing that for the first time in a decade, Israel descended to Tier 2, implying that the Jewish state's effort in combating human trafficking within Israel has deteriorated. 
The report noted that Israel had failed to maintain "serious and sustained" efforts to root out trafficking, the reason being less investigations and procedures carried out against human traffickers. 
The State Department also recommended that Israel create more protected investigation procedures that will prevent reoccurring trauma to victims of human trafficking. 
Other issues the report noted included decreased financial and human resources for human trafficking survivors, and delayed prosecution challenges due to law enforcement being unable to conduct investigations quick enough and receive sufficient evidence to prosecute human trafficking cases. 
Other countries considered US allies that were downgraded to Tier 2 include Cyprus, New Zealand, Norway Portugal and Switzerland. 
When discussing human trafficking during a global pandemic, the report noted, there is a higher chance of increased forms of online sexual exploitation, due to pandemic forcing many people to work from home. 
"This year’s Trafficking in Persons Report sends a strong message to the world that global crises, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and enduring discriminatory policies and practices, have a disproportionate effect on individuals already oppressed by other injustices," said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a written statement.
Also in a written statement, Dr. Kari Johnstone, Acting Director of the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, said "If there is one thing we have learned in the last year, it is that human trafficking does not stop during a pandemic."

Tobias Siegal contributed to this report. 


