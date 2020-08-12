The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
US team to Qatar to probe its alleged finance of Hezbollah - report

"We will continue to closely work together to stop the financing of terrorist organizations like Hezbollah," says US.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JONATHAN SPYER  
AUGUST 12, 2020 21:01
Residents hold Hezbollah and Qatari flags during the visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani to the village of Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon July 31, 2010. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Residents hold Hezbollah and Qatari flags during the visit of the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani to the village of Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon July 31, 2010.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
A team of US government officials traveled on Wednesday to Qatar amid intense international coverage of the monarchy’s alleged role in financing the Lebanese terrorist movement, Hezbollah.
The Saudi Arabia government-owned news outlet Al Arabiya reported on Wednesday that “the United States has sent a team to Qatar to investigate” an allegation that “Doha is funding Lebanese Hezbollah militia according to Al Arabiya sources."
“We can confirm that the US government is taking this published information very seriously and top government officials headed to Qatar and spoke with the Qatari government about this case and it is possible that the US will take action in the next hours or several days,” an Al Arabiya correspondent reported citing unnamed sources.
“This is a major issue for Americans, especially since Hezbollah is on the US terrorist list,” the correspondent added.
The US State Department announced on Wednesday that the “Coordinator for Counterterrorism Ambassador Nathan A. Sales is traveling to Doha, Qatar on August 12 to thank that nation for its commitment to combating global terrorism and its dedication to a robust partnership with the United States on counterterrorism and security.”
According to the US State Department Statement, “Ambassador Sales will meet with Attorney General Ali Bin Fetais al-Marri and other senior government officials to discuss Qatar’s role as a strong partner in combating the financing of terrorism, including implementation of its new Anti-Money Laundering/Countering the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) legislation. Ambassador Sales will also discuss Qatar’s active participation in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.”
The Jerusalem Post has reported extensively on a dossier alleging that Qatar provided military hardware and cash to Hezbollah. Jason G., a private security contractor, who penetrated Qatar’s military and intelligence system as a part of an apparent sting operation, furnished the dossier to the Post. German intelligence officials have verified the dossier as relevant and useful, according to German media reports.
When asked if the Al Arabiya report is accurate, a State Department spokesperson told the Post: “The State Department noted recent press allegations of a Qatari role in funding the Lebanese Hezbollah.  We see the allegations as inconsistent with Qatar’s strong commitment to combating global terrorism and dedication to a robust partnership with the United States on counterterrorism and security."
The spokesperson added that "our close ties with Qatar are indispensable for maintaining security in the gulf region, and we will continue to closely work together to stop the financing of terrorist organizations like Hezbollah.”
Multiple Post queries to the Qatar’s government in Doha and its embassies in Belgium, Germany and the US were not immediately returned.
The State Department statement said that “Qatar is one of the United States’ closest military allies in the region. Al-Udeid Air Base is home to the Combined Air Operation Center, which hosts 18 nations and is responsible for all coalition air operations in the Middle East and Central Asia. More than 8,000 American military personnel are housed at Al-Udeid Air Base, and another 200,000 transit the base annually.”
US allies in the Gulf region, however, classify Qatar as a major sponsor of terrorism. In 2017, Saudi Arabia, Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and other countries imposed an economic blockade on the tiny oil-and-gas rich Gulf state over its alleged support of jihadi terrorism and its close ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran.


