The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

US to extend the arms embargo on Iran, Pompeo says

The Secretary of State responded to a statement from General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, calling to extend the arms embargo on Iran.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
AUGUST 10, 2020 03:45
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses a news conference at the State Department in Washington, US, April 7, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addresses a news conference at the State Department in Washington, US, April 7, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
WASHINGTON - The United States will introduce a resolution this week to extend the arms embargo on Iran, Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, tweeted on Sunday. "Countries in the Middle East from the Gulf to Israel support extending the arms embargo," he added. "It is deeply important to every one of them. Arabs and Israelis are speaking with one voice, and the Security Council must listen."
Pompeo's remarks come as Dr. Nayef F. M. Alhajraf, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, sent a letter to the UN Security Council in support of the move. "The GCC Secretary-General pointed out that Iran has continued to proliferate conventional weapons and arm terrorist and sectarian organizations and movements throughout the region," the GCC, which includes Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar, said in a statement.
"In the years following the adoption of UNSCR 2231 in 2015, Iran has not ceased or desisted from armed interventions in neighboring countries, directly and through organizations and movements armed and trained by Iran," the statement reads. "As such, it is inappropriate to lift the restrictions on conventional weapons' movement to and from Iran until it abandons its destabilizing activities in the region and ceases to provide weapons to terrorist and sectarian organizations."
The statement adds that it is imperative to extend those restrictions to ensure and preserve peace and stability in this region and the rest of the world. Pompeo said that the GCC's letter "is a bold statement," and added: "The [security] Council must choose between arming terrorists or standing by the Gulf."
US Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, shared the GCC statement on her Twitter account and added: "these countries' voices must be heard as Iran continues to proliferate conventional weapons and arm terrorists. Common sense must prevail."
Last week, Craft said that extending the arms embargo on Iran is "a choice between freedom and tyranny." Speaking at the Aspen Institute Security Forum, the US ambassador acknowledged that China and Russia threatened to veto the resolution. "The strategy in a perfect world would always be to have them abstain and not veto," Craft noted. "However, let's be realistic here. Right now, the strategy is working with the other members of the security council and making certain that we really just, as we did in Syria, put them in a corner and shine the light on them because this is a choice between the tyranny of freedom. And we will allow the world to see the choice that China and Russia will make."


Tags Iran Mike Pompeo UN Security Council
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The National Library of Israel: Victim of COVID-19, elections, budget war By JPOST EDITORIAL
With Hezbollah in charge, the destruction of Beirut was matter of time By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum Offering to help Lebanon doesn’t mean hailing its flag By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Who will replace Benjamin Netanyahu as prime minister? By EHUD OLMERT
Yohanan Plesner Amid protests, Israel needs a full-time police commissioner By YOHANAN PLESNER

Most Read

1 Dozens dead, thousands injured in massive Beirut explosion
The scene of an explosion in Beirut on August 4, 2020. The blast, which rattled entire buildings and broke glass, was felt in several parts of the city.
2 Nasrallah threatens to blow up Israel with same chemicals as Beirut blast
Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
3 Tens of thousands protest in Jerusalem, across Israel
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
4 Hebrew U. archaeologist says he found 'face of God'
A clay head dated to the 10th century BC, found at Khirbet Qeiyafa
5 Hezbollah stockpiled chemical behind Beirut blast in London and Germany
Lebanese soldiers stand outside American University of Beirut (AUB) medical centre following an explosion in Beirut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by