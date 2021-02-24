The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Van Gogh painting to be shown in public for first time

Titled A street scene in Montmartre, the painting depicts a man and woman, strolling arm in arm past a ramshackle fence with a windmill in the background.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 24, 2021 15:46
Sotheby's Paris employees pose with the 1887 painting of a Paris street scene "Scene de rue a Montmartre" by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh which will be presented to the public for the first time after spending more than a century behind closed doors in the private collection of a French family, Fr (photo credit: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS)
Sotheby's Paris employees pose with the 1887 painting of a Paris street scene "Scene de rue a Montmartre" by Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh which will be presented to the public for the first time after spending more than a century behind closed doors in the private collection of a French family, Fr
(photo credit: CHRISTIAN HARTMANN/REUTERS)
A painting of a Paris street scene by Vincent Van Gogh is to be shown to the public for the first time, after spending more than a century behind closed doors in the private collection of a French family.
The work, painted by Van Gogh in 1887 while he was lodging with his brother Theo in the French capital, will be put on display by Sotheby's auction house in Amsterdam, Hong Kong, and Paris, prior to being auctioned off next month.
The auction house put an estimated value on the artwork of between 5 million euros ($6.08 million)and 8 million euros.
Titled A street scene in Montmartre, the painting depicts a man and woman, strolling arm in arm past a ramshackle fence with a windmill in the background.
The painting is part of a series that Van Gogh produced of scenes in Montmartre, a hilly district of Paris now dominated by the Sacre Coeur church.
When the artist was there, the church was under construction and the area was a patchwork of fields, houses and windmills on the edge of the city that was starting to attract a bohemian artist set with its cheap rents.
The auction house said the painting had been seen in catalogs, but has never itself been on public display. It did not identify the current owner.
Sotheby's said in a statement that very few paintings from Van Gogh's Montmartre period remain in private hands. "The appearance on the market of a work of this caliber, and from such an iconic series, is undoubtedly a major event," the statement said.
Van Gogh arrived in Paris in 1886. He left the city in 1888, saying he had tired of the hectic pace of Paris life.
He moved to the south of France, where he cut off part of his ear during an episode of mental illness. The artist later shot himself and died near Paris on July 29, 1890.


Tags Money painting art
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Why is KKL-JNF's plan to buy Palestinian land in West Bank controversial?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Purim: Differentiating right from wrong in politics - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The IOC must act against human rights violations - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Victoria Coates

Is peace between Iran and Israel inevitable?

 By VICTORIA COATES, LEN KHODORKOVSKY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Everything you need to know about Israel’s green passport program

Israelis are seen boarding the light rail on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
3

50% of mild, moderate COVID patients still have symptoms after 6 months - study

COVID-19 face mask
4

How did ancient Egyptians bake? After 54 loaves, scholar finds answers

Freshly baked bread cools at a bakery in Beirut, Lebanon June 30, 2020.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by