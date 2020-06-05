Video shows police push over elderly man in George Floyd riots

The video shows the majority of the officers march past, though the officer who pushed the man with the baton starts to lean over him before he is motioned away by another officer. Someone is heard calling for a medic.

pic.twitter.com/JBKQLvzfET Just about an hour ago, police officers shove man in Niagara Square to the ground (WARNING: Graphic). Video from: @MikeDesmondWBFO June 5, 2020

The radio station reported that two medics came forward and helped the man into an ambulance. Police later said that a man was injured after tripping and falling, the radio station said.

WBFO later reported on Twitter that the two officers involved in the incident were suspended without pay and an internal affairs investigation is underway.

The injured man is in stable condition at a hospital in Buffalo, the radio station said on Twitter.

