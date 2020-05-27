The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

Hollywood seeks COVID-19 consultants to help keep sets safe

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted producers, movie studios and workers' unions to seek expert advice on how to safely reopen film and TV sets, which shut down worldwide in mid-March.

By REUTERS  
MAY 27, 2020 14:52
A person wearing a face mask and gloves adjusts glasses while taking photos of the Hollywood sign after a partial reopening of Los Angeles hiking trails during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 9, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
A person wearing a face mask and gloves adjusts glasses while taking photos of the Hollywood sign after a partial reopening of Los Angeles hiking trails during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California, U.S., May 9, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Along with hair stylists, camera operators and the hundreds of others who make magic happen for TV and film, Hollywood is counting on a new supporting member for future productions: COVID-19 consultants.
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted producers, movie studios and workers' unions to seek expert advice on how to safely reopen film and TV sets, which shut down worldwide in mid-March.
In demand are epidemiologists and other public health specialists to provide detailed strategies for dealing with large crews who work in cramped spaces, makeup artists who get face-to-face with stars, and actors who kiss, hug and fight on set.
The shutdown has taken a severe financial toll across the industry, as well as on cities such as Los Angeles that benefit economically from production. Restarting is important to companies, including Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and others, which need fresh programming to engage audiences.
While sets remain empty in the United States, productions are ramping back up in South Korea, Australia, Sweden, as well as New Zealand, where James Cameron's "Avatar 2" is restarting this week.
People who work in the industry expect to see smaller crews, regular testing, hand sanitizer everywhere and the use of computer-generated imagery to create big crowds on screen when work resumes.
'VILLAGE OF STAFF'
Writer-director Tyler Perry has taken the lead on getting cameras rolling again, announcing plans to begin shooting two BET television series on July 8 at his studio complex in Atlanta.
Perry's 330-acre self-contained lot offers housing where people can be isolated to help prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes a sometimes fatal respiratory illness called COVID-19.
In a 31-page outline, Perry said "it took a village of staff, medical doctors, epidemiologists, lawyers, union reps, talent and their reps, crew members, insurers, and a lot of other great thinkers" to develop safeguards.
One was Dr. Carlos del Rio, an infectious diseases expert at Emory University, who said he advised that all cast and crew be tested at the start and at least once during the two weeks they remain sequestered for a shoot.
Del Rio also made recommendations on hygiene and other protections, though he noted nothing offers a 100% guarantee.
"It may fail" to keep coronavirus completely out of the set, he said. "But I think it's also not feasible to say we're going to wait until the virus goes away, or we have a vaccine, because then we might as well not work for the next two years."
NEW PROTOCOLS
Unions representing actors and set employees, including SAG-AFTRA, IATSE and the Directors Guild of America, have hired experts from Harvard and the University of California to help develop guidelines.
All are looking to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is taking input from labor and industry representatives and said he is aiming to release protocols for film and TV shoots as early as this week.
Actors are watching closely. Actress Anna Kendrick, in an interview promoting her HBO Max series "Love Life," said some ideas she's heard sound like they're from "somebody who's never been on a film set."
"In my experience people on film sets, as opposed to people in an airport, we all know we’re on the same team, we’re all just trying to keep each other safe," she said. "I think it can be done, but I haven’t seen super great solutions yet."
Handling the coronavirus is complicated in television because many workers are freelancers, said Dr. Paul Litchfield, an occupational physician, who helped develop guidelines for TV networks in Britain.
"People are moving in and out of your bubble to other productions with other companies," he said. "So it's making sure that the guidance is consistent across (TV) companies."


Tags entertainment hollywood Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Lessons must be learned from the Malka Leifer case By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Israel's government is failing women and girls – opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Micah Halpern Mike Pompeo’s double standard – opinion By MICAH HALPERN
Lela Gilbert Witnessing the growing rise of antisemitism in the US as a non Jew By LELA GILBERT
Amotz Asa-El The limits of annexation: Consider Jerusalem's exprience since 1967 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
3 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
4 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
5 Archaeologists discover 2,000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Archaeologists discover 2000-year-old unique complex by the Western Wall
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by