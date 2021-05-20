The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Was Napoleon murdered? A 200-year-old mystery put to rest

With the 200th anniversary of Napoléon’s death – or assassination – which was marked on May 5, the life and baffling death of the controversial Corsican (1769-1821) is being revisited.

By GIL ZOHAR  
MAY 20, 2021 08:57
Napoleon Bonaparte (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Napoleon Bonaparte
(photo credit: PIXABAY)
Every muscle monkey slathered with baby-oil is likely to have heard of Ben Weider (1923-2008), the Montreal-born founder of the International Federation of Bodybuilders who discovered Arnold Schwarzenegger. But they’re probably unfamiliar with Weider’s legacy as the co-author with New York Times editor David Hapgood of The Murder of Napoléon, a 1982 bestseller that was translated into 15 languages, including Polish, Lithuanian, Hungarian and Russian. The Hebrew edition, published in 1988 in a run of 5,000, sold out quickly and has not been reprinted. Jack Nicholson owns the movie rights to the book – which reads like a spellbinding whodunit – and the late Ken Kesey of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest fame wrote a film script.
While the book sold well, the academic elite scoffed at the “poisoning” theory. Historians argued Napoléon Bonaparte died on May 5, 1821 of stomach cancer, hepatitis or syphilis. However, Swedish dentist and amateur toxicologist Sten Forshufvud introduced his supposition in 1961 – two years before US president John Kennedy was assassinated and four decades before 9/11 – by which time wild conspiracy theories had become normative.
The Weider-Hapgood-Forshufvud hypothesis is based on Forshufvud’s analysis of five of Napoléon’s hairs. Lab reports disclosed arsenic levels ranging from normal to 38 times greater than average. This purportedly proved that Napoléon was administered minute amounts of arsenic in different concentrations at different times for five years prior to his death.
Napoleon himself fueled suspicion, writing in his will a mere three weeks before his demise at age 51, “I die before my time, murdered by the English oligarchy and its assassin.”
The murder theory gained traction over time, backed up by advances in forensic science. A self-described Napoléon nut – make that scholar – in 1995 Weider followed up the splash of the first book with an expanded study of the same subject, Assassination at St. Helena Revisited, which he co-penned with Forshufvud.
While the two volumes are jammed with fascinating details about Napoléon’s final, tragic years, the central question remains – was the Emperor murdered? With the 200th anniversary of Napoléon’s death – or assassination – which was marked on May 5, the life and baffling death of the controversial Corsican (1769-1821) is being revisited.
BRIEFLY, IN October 1815, Napoléon was exiled to the remote British-held island of Saint Helena, in the South Atlantic Ocean 1,776 km from the coast of West Africa. He died there aged 51. Napoléon had previously been deported to a more genial exile on the Italian island of Elba but escaped from his prison there, regrouped la Grande Armée, and tried again to conquer Europe. He was defeated by a coalition of British and Prussian soldiers at Waterloo in 1812.
Weider claimed Napoléon was incapacitated on that battlefield outside of Brussels by his trusted aide de camp, Gen. Charles Tristan, marquis de Montholon (1783-1853). While ostensibly a loyal officer who followed Napoléon into exile at St. Helena, they argue the blue blood was in fact a Bourbon spy who while serving as Napoléon’s wine steward, slipped tiny amounts of arsenic into his favorite beverage. The poison rendered Napoléon violently ill, lethargic and unable to think clearly. Over the years, drop by drop, the toxin accumulated and destroyed Napoléon’s stomach and gastro-intestinal tract. The coup de grâce was provided by a dose of calomel, a white powder used as a purgative and a fungicide, which was activated into mercury cyanide by orgeat. While today that syrup, a standard ingredient in Mai Tai and many Tiki cocktails, is made from sweet almonds, orgeat produced from bitter almonds could be toxic.
FRANCE AND St. Helena have issued postage stamps commemorating the bicenntenial of Napoleon’s death.(Fondation Napoleon / La Poste French postal service)FRANCE AND St. Helena have issued postage stamps commemorating the bicenntenial of Napoleon’s death.(Fondation Napoleon / La Poste French postal service)
While Napoléon’s wine was produced at the Domaine de Groot Constantia in today’s South Africa, Weider et al suggested the marquis tampered with the vintage before serving it.
They had compelling reason to implicate the nobleman in the homicide. While Montholon’s military service would provide a cover for him to join Napoléon in the Emperor’s final exile, their scrutiny of his military service revealed several falsehoods.
Montholon claimed he had won a sword of honor in Napoléon’s smashing victory at the Battle of Hohenlinden, 33 kilometers east of Munich on December 3, 1800. In fact, the marquis had no part in the campaign, as he was facing expulsion from the army for corruption at the time. He was reintegrated into the army thanks to influential friends and family.
Nine years later, at the Battle of Jena, Montholon claimed to be wounded. But his commanding officer swore in a later affidavit that the event did not happen. And then during Napoléon’s first exile in 1814, Montholon lost his commission under the Royalists after only seven days, after he was charged with pocketing money meant to pay his troops in Clermont-Ferrand.
While Montholon was an unscrupulous character, and while arsenic in Napoléon’s hair seems suspicious, it should be noted that the poison was popularly used in the 19th century for various purposes.
With France and Britain unable to agree on a protocol for burying Napoléon in France, he was initially laid to rest on St. Helena, after an inconclusive autopsy. In 1840, he was disinterred, and his very-well preserved remains were repatriated to Paris to be entombed at the newly-constructed Dome des Invalides.
Here too there may be a scientific explanation for the well-preserved state of his body that suggests murder. Arsenic is well-known for keeping a corpse in good condition. However, Napoléon was buried in four hermetically sealed coffins. Another explanation is that the phenomenon of saponification (whereby the flesh is transformed into adipocere) was advanced by the absence of oxygen.
In a 1993 interview with The Jerusalem Report, Weider dismissed as apocryphal the story that Napoléon suffered a final indignity beyond his humiliation at Waterloo. According to the unsubstantiated rumor, a vengeful doctor cut off the French emperor’s penis during an 1821 autopsy performed on the rock-bound prison. Weider denied the missing manhood story. 
“It’s absolute rubbish.” 
The autopsy was performed under a military guard, he explained. No one reported that any body part was missing.
Nevertheless, Dr. John K. Lattimer, a urologist, purchased the purported amputated appendage from a collector in 1977 for $3,000. It is currently owned by his daughter who has been offered more than 30 times that sum for it.
It is unlikely that the cause of Napoléon’s death will ever be definitively known. And barring a DNA comparison between Dr. Lattimer’s gruesome souvenir and the body at Les Invalides, the question will remain unanswered: was Napoléon’s legacy gilded or gelded?


Tags France murder death Napoleon
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to remember to plan a Gaza exit strategy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Jewish, Arab conflict not symmetrical, but both sides need to douse flames

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

Echoing Hamas’s narrative on Israel-Gaza conflict enables terror - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

The demonization of Israel in the halls of Congress - Opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Dr. Jonathan Schanzer

Sheikh Jarrah is the latest ‘single point of failure’ fiction - opinion

 By JONATHAN SCHANZER, DAVID MAY

Most Read

1

Did IDF deception lead to massive aerial assault on Hamas’s ‘Metro’?

Smoke and flames rise during an Israeli air strike, amid a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in Gaza City May 14, 2021.
2

Israel showed US ‘smoking gun’ on Hamas in AP office tower, officials say

A missile falls as smoke rises near a tower housing AP, Al Jazeera offices (C) during Israeli missile strikes in Gaza city, May 15, 2021.
3

IDF preps for ground invasion as rockets continue to pound Israel

Bringing more IDF tanks to the border with Gaza, Southern Israel, following heavy rocket and missile barrage fired into Israel by militants in Gaza, May 13, 2021.
4

Is Israel reaching a tipping point with internal clashes?

Israeli police seen on the streets of the central Israeli city of Lod, where last night synagogues and cars were torched as well as shops damaged, by Arab residents rioting in the city, still ongoing this evening. May 12, 2021
5

Security cabinet meets as pressure mounts on Israel to end Gaza operation

Israeli soldiers fire a 155mm self-propelled howitzer towards the Gaza Strip from their position along the border with the Gaza Strip on May 16, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by