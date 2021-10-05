WATCH LIVE: Facebook whistleblower testifies to US Senate

Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen is testifying before the US Congress on Tuesday, after revealing on Sunday that the corporation was prioritizing profit over preventing hate speech.

"I'm here today because I believe Facebook's products harm children, stoke division and weaken our democracy," said Haugen.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"It's just like cigarettes," said Haugen, claiming youngsters don't have the capability to restrict themselves, describing she claims she has heard teens say, "I hate myself that I'm on Instagram."

Haugen described, "Kids are learning that people who care about them are cruel to them," speaking of the dangers of cyberbullying.

"When we realized tobacco companies were hiding the harms it caused, the government took action. When we figured out cars were safer with seatbelts, the government took action," said Haugen's written testimony before the Senate Commerce subcommittee set for Tuesday. "I implore you to do the same here."

"Trust is earned, and Facebook has not earned our trust."