The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

What's in a name? Meta Materials soars after Facebook name change

It was unclear whether it was just the similarity in names or a coordinated push by "meme-stock" investors — or both — driving Meta Materials' shares higher.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 29, 2021 13:18
Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration taken, October 28, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Small toy figures are seen in front of displayed Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta in this illustration taken, October 28, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Facebook may have unveiled its new identity at a glitzy event on Thursday, but shares of a lesser-known Canadian industrial materials company surged in an apparent case of mistaken identity.
As Facebook metamorphosed into Meta, shares of Halifax, Nova Scotia-based Meta Materials Inc jumped 26% in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq.
The stock was up 5% at $4.79 in premarket trading on Friday, with nearly 1 million shares changing hands. Meanwhile, Facebook shares were slightly higher.
Meta Materials' stock has already been a favorite among retail investors using Reddit and social media, recording sharp moves and wild swings in recent months. It had hit an all-time high of nearly $22 in June.
The company, which specializes in designing materials used in a variety of industries like consumer electronics and aerospace, has a market value of $1.3 billion, according to Refinitiv.
A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, US, July 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO) A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, New York, US, July 19, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)
Stock markets have witnessed many instances of share prices reacting due to mistaken identities — like a jump in Zoom Technologies at the height of the pandemic, when the world flocked to the video conferencing platform of the same name.
But it was unclear whether it was just the similarity in names or a coordinated push by "meme-stock" investors — or both — driving Meta Materials' shares higher.
"Is the (after-hours) price action real, or are people buying MMAT thinking they are getting Facebook for really cheap?" asked one user on a Reddit community dedicated to discussing Meta Materials' stock, that was created this March.
Meta Materials could not immediately be reached for comment on the stock move outside regular business hours.
George Palikaras, the chief executive of Meta Materials, appeared to get in on the fun, tweeting on Thursday: "On behalf of @Metamaterialtec I would like to cordially welcome @Facebook to the #metaverse."


Tags Facebook Stock market business economy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Kashrut reform can free Israel from rabbinate's grip - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Why does Israel keep losing easy diplomatic wins? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Israeli road signs and wonders

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Balfour Declaration, Palestinian weaponization of post-colonial guilt - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Is America’s visa-waiver carrot a stick in disguise? - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

People vaccinated against COVID-19 less likely to die of other causes - study

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
2

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
3

Turkey reveals photos of 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested

The 15 alleged Mossad spies arrested in Turkey, as revealed by Turkish media.
4

Has Israel become the over-inoculation nation on COVID-19? - analysis

Jerusalem resident Phillip Brieff is seen getting the third COVID-19 booster shot at a Meuhedet clinic, on August 1, 2021.
5

Iran gas stations reportedly hit by massive cyberattack

Cyber hacking (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by