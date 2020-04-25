The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food March Of The Living
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

When will Disney World and Disneyland reopen?

One analyst predicts it may not be until 2021.

By JAYME DEERWESTER  
APRIL 25, 2020 20:53
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus. (photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)
WALT DISNEY’S Disneyland in Anaheim, California, has been closed due to the global outbreak of the coronavirus.
(photo credit: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS)
A financial analyst made headlines Monday when he predicted that Disney World, Disneyland and the company's overseas properties won't be able to reopen until January 2021.
John Hodulik, the managing director of investment research at global financial firm UBS, estimated that health and economic concerns would keep the parks closed through 2020, in his report titled "The Eye of the Storm."
"We believe parks' profitability will be impaired for a longer period of time given the lingering effects of the outbreak and now assume an opening date of Jan. 1 as our base case," Hodulik wrote. "That said, the economic recession plus the need for social distancing, new health precautions, the lack of travel and crowd aversion are likely to make this business less profitable until there is a widely available vaccine."
Disney, which is preparing its quarterly report for publication in early May, has not commented publicly on Hodulik's report and did not respond to USA Today's inquiry. In its statement about the US parks' status in late March, the company said Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and Disneyland in Anaheim, California, would both remain "closed until further notice."
Hodulik's report followed the third downgrade of Disney's stock price this month. In a copy of his report, which he provided to USA Today, Hodulik cut his target price from $162 to $114. In it, he also noted that the parks segment of the company's projected quarterly earnings contained the most revisions.
Hodulik hypothesized that the two American parks might be able to “regain their recent operating cadence in (approximately) 18 months." That is on the long end of the timetable presented by Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. In early March, Fauci anticipated it would take a year to a year and a half to test and mass-produce a vaccine.
While Hodulik acknowledged that "officials at the federal and state level are working on ‘opening’ the economy,'" he anticipated it will "happen in stages, with stadiums and theme parks low on the list."
J.P. Morgan analyst Alexia Quadrani presented a more optimistic outlook, predicting that Disney could reopen its US parks as early as June.
"We’re assuming the parks will open on June 1," she told the financial news site Barrons. Quadrani based that assumption on several factors, including when the lockdown and social distancing might become less stringent. "It’s also the date that Disney is accepting reservations," she said. "If you call up and you want to book a hotel at Disney World, that’s the first date you can book: June 1."
However, Quadrani also believes that attendance will be "pretty weak" initially, pointing to the travel bans that remain in effect, as well as the closure of the US-Canada border to nonessential travel.
"First off, you have to take the international attendees," she noted, estimating Disney World's international visitors account for about 20% of its overall annual attendance. "I think you have to assume those are not going to be the first ones who come back to Disney World. And I think there will be consumers who are financially strapped, given the economic situation we’ll be in."
"I do think there’s a lot of interest in folks coming back," she said, pointing to the large crowds on the last weekend the parks were open in March. "But you can’t assume it goes back to normalized capacity for quite some time."
The Trump administration's coronavirus task force presented a three-phase plan for reopening the nation's economy recently, and the National Governors Association released its own guidelines last week.
Meanwhile, executives from Disney and Universal Orlando have been named to a "Re-Open Florida" task force by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is eager to restart the Sunshine State's economy, where both parks have a major footprint.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said his state will evaluate six criteria before relaxing its stay-at-home order, which has been in effect since March 19. Those factors include adequate testing and contact tracing, an assurance that the healthcare system can handle new surges in infection and a plan for reinstating the stay-at-home order if needed. He is also coordinating efforts with his counterparts in Oregon and Washington State.
“COVID-19 doesn’t follow state or national boundaries,” Newsom, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a joint statement last week. “It will take every level of government, working together, and a full picture of what’s happening on the ground.”
Walt Disney World and Disneyland have been closed since mid-March. Before the end of the month, the company extended the shutdown of both parks "until further notice."
In early April, both parks stopped billing annual passholders. Park employees were furloughed beginning April 19.
Disneyland Paris, which also closed in mid-March, remains closed until further notice as well.
Tokyo Disneyland has been closed since late February, when the Japanese government closed schools in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus there. Since then, two reopening dates have come and gone. An April 14 statement on the park's website said officials will reassess the situation there in mid-May.
One of the first Disney parks to close, Shanghai Disneyland Resort, partially reopened on March 9 as the virus began to abate in China, the country where the pandemic began late last year. However, Hong Kong Disneyland, which shut its gates the same week as the Shanghai resort, remains closed. (USA Today/TNS)


Tags Disney coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Balancing values in the context of coronavirus in Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Keeping eyes open won't show us the virus but the beauty of Israel By YAAKOV KATZ
A coronavirus-era window to the world – opinion By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': What was Benny Gantz really thinking? By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Hell hath no fury like Bibi-haters scorned – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in a 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
3 Germany’s largest paper to China's president: You're endangering the world
A poster with a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping is displayed along a street in Shanghai, China, October 24, 2017
4 Inventor of N95 masks comes out of retirement to upgrade them
Various N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, that has been contracted by the U.S. government to produce extra marks in response to the country's novel coronavirus outbreak, in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 4, 2020. Picture taken March 4, 2020
5 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by