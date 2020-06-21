The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
While approving, Americans unsure if recent protests will invoke change

According to the polls, more Americans (44%) believe that the protests will invoke change for the better as opposed to change for the worst (21%).

By ZACHARY KEYSER  
JUNE 21, 2020 10:14
An image of George Floyd is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 20, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
An image of George Floyd is projected on the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee in Richmond, Virginia, U.S. June 20, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Even though the majority of Americans are in favor of the recent anti-racism protests sweeping the country, many are unsure if they will result in any "positive change," according to a recent Associated Press–NORC survey.
Views mainly differ by partisanship as well as the perspectives between white and black Americans.
With regard to protest approval, a clear majority of Americans approve of the protests. Black Americans (81%) showed more approval for the recent demonstrations, with white Americans (53%) providing a majority for their sample as well.
However, based on partisanship the numbers differ. Democrats (79%) are much more likely to approve of the protests over Republicans (29%) - and within this realm more Republicans (36%) view the protests as being "all or mostly violent" in opposition to Democrats (9%) where only a minority feel the same. Only a small minority of Republicans (7%) actually feel as though the protests are "all or mostly peaceful."
Small contingencies of the sample size reported their direct participation in the protests. More black Americans (13%) noted that they were involved in the recent demonstrations or protests in contrast to white Americans (6%).
The police response to the protests in its own has sparked division among Americans, however. The majority of Americans (55%) believe that police are responding appropriately to the recent civil unrest, with the correct amount force being applied to each situation. In contrast, more black Americans (70%) believe that the police are using excessive force to quell the protests while only a small minority of white Americans (37%) report feeling the same.
United States President Donald Trump's response has not sparked division, however, "over half of all Americans" reported his response to the civil unrest actually made things worse in contrast to those (12%) who say it made things better. About half of white Americans (51%) and a clear majority of black Americans (72%) feel the president chiming in made things worse - with many adding that the words of their state governors had a more positive impact on the protests than the president's dividing language.
According to the polls, more Americans (44%) believe that the protests will invoke change for the better as opposed to change for the worst (21%). However, 33% of Americans believe it "won't make a difference," which in turn leaves a minority believing that any positive change will come out of the string of protests.
The survey notes, that black Americans were "more likely" (71%) to expect change for the better over white Americans (41%).
With regard to methodology, 1,310 adults were surveyed by phone, black adults consisted of a larger portion of the sample "for reason of analysis." Margin of error for sample size was +/- 3.7 percentage points.


