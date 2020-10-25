WHO accepting short film submissions for 2nd Health for All Film Festival

Filmmakers from around the world have been invited by the World Health Organization (WHO) to submit original short films for the second annual Health for All Film Festival.The festival, which aims to recruit a new generation of film and video innovators to champion global health issues, is open to a wide range of filmmakers. This includes independent filmmakers, NGOs, students, film schools, communities, production companies and public health institutions. The topics this year, which are in line with the WHO's global public health goals, are as follows: Universal health coverage; health emergencies; and better health and well-being. Participants can submit short documentaries or fiction films ranging from three to eight minutes, or short videos for social media or animated short films ranging from one to five minutes. The festival follows up on the 2019/2020 iteration, which saw 1,300 short film submission from over 110 countries.“Telling stories is as old as human civilization. It helps us understand our problems and heal ourselves. WHO is proud to announce the second Health for All Film Festival, to cultivate visual storytelling about public health,” WHO director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.“We look forward to receiving creative entries inspired by WHO’s mission to promote health, keep the world safe, and serve the vulnerable.”Submissions are open until January 30. For more information, visit https://www.who.int/film-festival.