The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food IFCJ
Jerusalem Post WORLD NEWS

WHO says very concerned at community spread of coronavirus in West Africa

On Tuesday, the government of Senegal said in its daily outbreak briefing that one case of community infection in the Casamance region of the country contaminated 25 other people.

By REUTERS  
APRIL 30, 2020 15:53
Newly arrived street children receive instructions as they settle at a camp, which the Village Pilot NGO has set up to house and confine children in need of help, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lac Rose, suburbs of Dakar, Senegal April 20, 2020. Picture taken April 20, 202 (photo credit: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS)
Newly arrived street children receive instructions as they settle at a camp, which the Village Pilot NGO has set up to house and confine children in need of help, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Lac Rose, suburbs of Dakar, Senegal April 20, 2020. Picture taken April 20, 202
(photo credit: ZOHRA BENSEMRA/REUTERS)
PARIS - The World Health Organization is worried by the community spread of the new coronavirus in a significant number of West African countries, the regional head of the organization said on Thursday.
Sub-Saharan Africa has confirmed around 23,800 cases with over 900 deaths. A number of countries have issued targeted lockdowns in some major cities, as well as dusk-to-dawn curfews and restrictions on interurban travel, but have stopped short of nationwide lockdowns as in most European countries and South Africa.
On Tuesday, the government of Senegal said in its daily outbreak briefing that one case of community infection in the Casamance region of the country contaminated 25 other people.
"We are very concerned about West Africa where we are seeing some community spread in a significant number of countries, compared to others," Matshidiso Moeti told a news conference, without identifying the countries.
Senegal, with a population of nearly 16 million, has recorded 933 COVID-19 cases since the outbreak, with 9 deaths as of Thursday. The government has declared a state of emergency, closed schools and issued restrictions on gatherings and travel, but cases have continued to rise.
Following a meeting with ministers on Wednesday, Senegal's President Macky Sall, said he had requested new more coercive measures around interurban transport, markets and public spaces due to the "proliferation of risky behaviors."
Other West African countries such as Ghana and Burkina Faso have started lifting lockdown measures due to concerns that a prolonged shut down could have a lasting impact on their economies.
WHO's Moeti said decisions to impose or remove restrictions could be extremely challenging politically, but governments needed to use data.
"When a government decides not to lockdown a city, they need to be aware that there would be consequences in terms of the spread of the virus."
"We hope that these decisions are made having taken into account overall, the balance between enabling economies to grow and stopping the spread of a pandemic that can have profound long-term impact on the economy," she added.
She highlighted some encouraging signs elsewhere in Africa and said certain countries recorded zero cases in the last couple of weeks, but "admittedly relatively small countries such as Namibia, Mauritania and Seychelles."
"They have put in place some measures, early measures starting with testing and contact tracing which have produced some results," she added. 


Tags africa Coronavirus Coronavirus Live Updates
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Amid the coronavirus crisis, the Iranian threat remains By JPOST EDITORIAL
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum Fleur Hassan-Nahoum: Rethinking Jerusalem tourism By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Isaac Herzog Sharing responsibility and joy on Israel's Independence Day By ISAAC HERZOG
Danny Danon A different Memorial Day - opinion By DANNY DANON
Yael Eckstein Shared values enables IFCJ to bridge gaps between Jews, Christians By YAEL ECKSTEIN

Most Read

1 Kim Jong Un in 'vegetative state' after heart surgery - Japanese Media
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army
2 Chinese doctors report coronavirus can survive in the human eye
An illustrative picture of a person's eye.
3 Foreign Ministry: Egyptian TV show predicting end of Israel ‘unacceptable’
A screenshot of the trailer for the Egyptian television series, The End, which depicts Israel after the Jews 'moved back to Europe'
4 In first, system to destroy COVID-19 used in Israeli hospital rooms
Mayanei Hayeshua Medical team treat a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the coronavirus unit, in Mayanei Hayeshua Medical Center, Bnei Brak, Israel, April 13, 2020
5 Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 different strains new study finds
3D medical animation still shot showing the structure of a coronavirus
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by