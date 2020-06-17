WHO sees 'great news'in steroid's trial results in COVID-19

"This is the first treatment to be shown to reduce mortality in patients with COVID-19 requiring oxygen or ventilator support," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement late on Tuesday.

"This is great news and I congratulate the government of the UK, the University of Oxford, and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this lifesaving scientific breakthrough."

The researchers shared initial insights about the results of the trial with WHO, "and we are looking forward to the full data analysis in the coming days," it said.