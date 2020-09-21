The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Woman suspected of sending ricin envelope to White House - report

Various US officials have been targeted by ricin-laced letters in past incidents.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 21, 2020 04:10
Envelope (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
Envelope
(photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)
A woman was arrested on the New York-Canada border after she allegedly sent an envelope containing poisonous ricin to the White House, according to the Associated Press.
The letter was intercepted earlier this week before reaching the White House and the woman was arrested by US Customs and Border Protection officers at the Peace Bridge border crossing near Buffalo, according to law enforcement officials. The woman is expected to face federal charges.
The poison-laced letter seems to have originated in Canada and was intercepted at a government facility that screens mail headed to the White House and President Donald Trump.

Ricin is found naturally in castor beans but it takes a deliberate act to convert it into a biological weapon. Ricin can cause death within 36 to 72 hours from exposure to an amount as small as a pinhead. No known antidote exists.
There have been numerous incidents involving envelopes mailed with ricin to US officials.
 
In 2018, a Utah man, William Clyde Allen III, was indicted for making ricin-related threats, including mailing a threat against Trump and other federal officials including FBI Director Christopher Wray, with all the letters "containing castor bean material." Allen remains in custody.

Two people were convicted in separate incidents of sending ricin-tainted letters to then-President Barack Obama.

In May 2014, a Mississippi man, James Everett Dutschke, was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to sending letters with the deadly substance to Obama, as well as a US senator and a state judge.

In July 2014, a Texas actor was sentenced to 18 years for mailing letters containing ricin to Obama and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.


