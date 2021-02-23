The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Woody Allen calls HBO documentary on abuse allegation a 'hatchet job'

Allen has repeatedly denied molesting Dylan Farrow.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 00:33
Woody Allen, who was born Allan Stewart Konigsberg in 1935, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016 (photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Woody Allen, who was born Allan Stewart Konigsberg in 1935, at the Cannes Film Festival in 2016
(photo credit: WIKIPEDIA)
Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn have attacked a new HBO documentary that re-examines a decades-old allegation that the Oscar-winning filmmaker molested his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow, calling the television series a "hatchet job."
HBO debuted the first episode of the four-part documentary series "Allen v. Farrow" on Sunday. The series includes extensive interviews with Allen's former partner Mia Farrow and with Dylan Farrow, who repeated their accusation that Allen sexually assaulted Dylan in 1992 when she was seven years old.
It also contains new material, including interviews with people who knew the family.
Shortly after the first episode aired, a spokesperson for Allen and Previn issued a statement saying the documentary makers "had no interest in the truth."
"Instead, they spent years surreptitiously collaborating with the Farrows and their enablers to put together a hatchet job riddled with falsehoods," the statement said.
"As has been known for decades, these allegations are categorically false," it added.
Allen, the four-time Oscar-winning director of "Annie Hall" and other comedies, has repeatedly denied molesting Dylan Farrow. He did not take part in the documentary.
The filmmaker, 85, has long asserted that Mia Farrow fabricated the molestation claim against him and planted them in Dylan's mind after learning that Allen was having an affair with the actress's then-22-year-old adopted daughter Previn.
Allen has never been arrested or prosecuted over the allegation of sexual abuse, which was first made in 1993. It was investigated by state police in Connecticut, where Mia Farrow and her children lived.
The new statement from Allen and Previn's spokesperson said "multiple agencies" had investigated the allegation at the time "and found that, whatever Dylan Farrow may have been led to believe, absolutely no abuse had ever taken place."
The statement also said it was "sadly unsurprising that the network to air this is HBO – which has a standing production deal and business relationship with Ronan Farrow." Ronan Farrow is Dylan's brother and has spoken in support of his sister.
"While this shoddy hit piece may gain attention, it does not change the facts," the statement said.
A spokesperson for HBO, a unit of AT&T Inc, had no immediate comment.
On Monday, Dylan Farrow offered thanks for an "outpouring of support" and included a link to a group that helps people who have been sexually abused.
"Speaking the truth is so difficult, but I hope any fellow survivors who watched last night know they are not alone," she wrote on Twitter. "The truth is something that cannot be changed." 


Tags woody allen abuse HBO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Response to Michael Che's SNL joke is unreasonable

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

Hadassah doctor, scientist, awarded $200,000 for breast cancer research

Breast cancer (illustrative photo)
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
5

Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with Joe Biden after long delay

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Joe Biden on February 17

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by