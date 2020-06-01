World Jewish Congress praises Austrian Parliament's Hezbollah decision

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) praised the Austrian Parliaments decision to introduce a resolution urging the European Union to reassess Hezbollah's entire organization as a terrorist movement.

According to a statement on the website of the Austria’s National Council, the formal name for its parliament, a number of members of the legislative body declared that Hezbollah is a terrorist organization, on Friday, May 29.

Austrian Members of Parliament who entered the motion for the resolution underscored Austria’s responsibility toward the State of Israel, asserting that “the right of Israel to exist may not be called into question.”

The resolution urges the Austrian government to work to prevent Hezbollah’s financing through money laundering activities.

WJC's President and former US Ambassador to Austria, Ronald S. Lauder, praised the decision.

“The Austrian Parliament’s resolution is a testament to Austria’s steadfast commitment to the State of Israel. The motion demonstrates Austria’s awareness of the true danger that Iran and its proxy Hezbollah pose to the security of all citizens, first and foremost to our global Jewish communities who are far too often thrust onto the front lines as the premier target of terrorist entities," he said.