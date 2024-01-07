A month after her release from captivity in Gaza, Danielle Aloni, who was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7 along with her 6-year-old daughter Emelia, spoke to Israel's N12 news station about her experience. The interview was broadcast in Israel on Saturday night.

"After I covered my daughter with a blanket," Aloni recalled, "I held her tight, and I told her, 'I'm sorry, we're going to die here'." Describing her reaction as she was kidnapped, Aloni spoke of "a feeling of terror that cannot be explained in words. There aren't words in Hebrew that can describe this kind of terror. They'll have to invent new words to explain what happened that day."

“After i covered my daughter with a blanket, i hugged her tight and i told her.. im sorry but we’re going to die”.Part of Daniel Aloni’s heartbreaking interview to @N12News, i ask you, please watch it, share it and understand this is what so many Hostages went through. pic.twitter.com/2Q6G1dPQuv — Yaari Cohen (@YaariCohen) January 6, 2024

Describing how her captors took her daughter from her, Aloni said that "they just took my little girl, Emma. They took a girl from her mother's hands. I started yelling [in Arabic] La, la! Binti, binti! La!" (No, no! My daughter, my daughter! No!) The first meeting off Emelia Aloni with her grandmother and other family members at the Schneider Children's Medical Center. (credit: Schneider Children's Medical Center Spokesperson)

Aloni showed the interviewer how her captor shook his head and wagged his finger at her, then mimicked shooting her daughter, making a gun with his hand and gesturing toward her. Advertisement

The released hostage spoke of her experience in Hamas's network of tunnels, encountering the other hostages taken that day, whose wounds remained open and untreated. "When we entered the next tunnel," she said, "I saw the injuries," she said, "people that were so wounded, with open wounds, with injured, beaten faces."

"My daughter patted my face, 'Mom, don't cry, I'm okay'"

Aloni also recalled her daughter calming her down when she suffered a panic attack. "I screamed, 'I'm going to die here! I'm going to die here! I'm going to die here!' Those were the only words that came out. I felt that I was going to die there. My daughter patted my face, 'Mom, don't cry, I'm okay, I'm okay.' Because each time I saw she was in distress, I started to cry, so she comforted me."

Over 240 Israelis were captured when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, and over 100 have since been released and returned to Israel in prisoner exchanges. It is estimated that around 133 hostages are still held captive in Gaza.

Last week, there were reports of ongoing negotiations, in which Hamas was reportedly open to the release of 40-50 hostages in exchange for a temporary ceasefire. There have been reports, however, that these negotiations were hampered or frozen following the assassination of Hamas commander Saleh el-Arouri in Beirut.