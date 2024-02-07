Thomas Hand still fighting for hostage deal after his daughter's release

Thomas Hand's nine-year-old daughter Emily was kidnapped on Oct. 7, and was returned in the first hostage deal after more than 50 days in captivity.

Though Emily is now home, Thomas joined the delegation of Knesset members and other hostage family members to meet with lawmakers in Washington, DC to advocate for a hostage deal.

"What can I do? I got my loved one back," Thomas said to The Post. "Every parent, brother, and sister needs to get their loved one back."

"I can only help just by being here, because of what's happened to me and my family somehow gives support to them, gives them hope that it's possible that it can happen," Thomas said. Irish-Israeli girl Emily Hand, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 attack on Israel, meets her father Thomas Hand after being released as part of a hostages-prisoners swap deal, November 26, 2023 (credit: Israel Defense Forces/Handout via REUTERS)

Holding out hope in the face of war

After four months, Thomas said it's hard to keep up hope.

"It just fades and fades and fades," Thomas said. "I hope I lift their spirits."

Thomas said every person on Capitol Hill the delegation spoke to on Tuesday was very positive. Advertisement

"They're going to support us until the very end," Thomas said. "No matter what."

Two months after her release, Thomas said Emily is doing fantastic.

"You would not believe she spent two months in Gaza," Thomas said. "She's incredibly strong."