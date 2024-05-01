Actor Robert De Niro confronts pro-Palestine protestors

On Tuesday, actor Robert De Niro was filmed allegedly confronting a group of pro-Palestinan demonstrators on the set of his new film 'Zero Day' in uptown Manhattan. The video, posted to X, depicts De Niro shouting to the crowd, "This is not a movie. This is real."

He continued, "And if you're going to keep talking nonsense, then you gotta go home."

Lifelong Israel supporter

De Niro has previously spoken out in defense of Israel, and had a lifelong friendship with the late Defense Minister Moshe Dayan and the late President Ezer Weizman.

It's so refreshing to see more people not letting narrative take over their common sense. Well done Robert De Niro, thank you for supporting Israel! pic.twitter.com/vGv25X4QvO — Im Tirtzu (@IMTIzionism) May 1, 2024

During one of his visits to the country, he said "I always enjoy coming to Israel. Israelis are warm, they're energetic people. Forthright. Very smart. I always like smart people. They're nice people, you know. Aggressive, and I respect that aggressiveness because you need it in their situation."