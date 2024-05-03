Emotional clip of orphaned Hamas victim dancing with uncle goes viral

An emotional video clip has gone viral this week of four-year-old released hostage Abigail Idan, who was orphaned on October 7 by Hamas terrorists, dancing with her uncle who adopted her.

The two are seen dancing happily together on a balcony against the backdrop of the York York City skyline.

The video explains that Idan's aunt and uncle have adopted her and her two siblings, who also survived the Hamas attacks.

Returned from Hamas captivity

Idan had spent over 50 days held in Hamas captivity, while her two younger siblings, six-year-old Amalia, and nine-year-old Michael, survived the massacre and avoided capture by hiding in a closet next to their mother's body. First photo of Avigail Idan with her aunt and grandmother after her release from Hamas captivity, November 27, 2023 (credit: Courtesy)

Holding American citizenship, Idan became a symbol for the children held in Hamas captivity and recently met with United States President Joe Biden last month.

"There are still Americans and others being held hostage by Hamas, and we're working day in and day out to ensure all of them also are able to get safely home to their loved ones," said US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan following the meeting.

The clip of Idan dancing with her uncle ends with the message, "Am Yisrael Chai" (the nation of Israel lives).