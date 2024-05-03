Students for Justice in Palestine receive funding through Hamas-linked orgs, new research suggests

The widely-banned campus protest groups Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) and National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP) are receiving funds from a web of Hamas-linked organizations, according to new research by The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) which was published on Friday.

The research, entitled ‘National Students for Justice in Palestine (NSJP): Antisemitism, Anti-Americanism, Violent Extremism and the Threat to American Universities,’ claimed that non-profit organizations with links to the Hamas terror group were funding the student groups.

The report named WESPAC, Tides, American Muslims for Palestine (AMP), Americans for Justice in Palestine (AJP), and Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) as the Hamas-linked funders.

AMP, which is reportedly a non-profit under investigation by the Virginia attorney general, has also been accused of directly funding Hamas. A CHALKING at a Students for Justice in Palestine event at the University of Maryland includes a Palestinian flag along with ‘From the river to the sea.’ (credit: KEREN BINYAMIN)

Through acquiring funds through non-profits, the report suggests that SJP and SNJP have access to significant tax-free donations.

In addition to tracking the alleged funding web, the report detailed how SJP chapters openly endorsed violence against Israelis, praised terrorist acts, and disseminated propaganda aimed at delegitimizing Israel, ISGAP claimed, adding that the findings of the research highlight collaboration between SJP and extremist groups.

Dr. Charles Asher Small, Executive Director of ISGAP, said, "This research uncovers the intricate and alarming network of extremism propagated by SJP on university campuses across the US, as seen by their direct involvement in the growing antisemitic protests taking place across US campuses.

"We have shed light on the deeply concerning trend of antisemitism intertwined with radical ideologies, posing a grave threat to the safety and well-being of Jewish and pro-Israel individuals. As we witness a troubling surge in antisemitic incidents, it becomes increasingly imperative to expose and confront the tactics of hate employed by groups like SJP. Only by uncovering the roots of this phenomenon and understanding its manifestations, can we equip ourselves to combat it effectively."

Enabling SJP actions

The report also charged that legal advocacy organizations like Palestine Legal provided legal assistance to defend SJP chapters against criticism, while simultaneously launching legal attacks against opponents.

An additional accusation was levied against student governments and universities, with the report alleging that institutions were enabling the group to act unchecked.