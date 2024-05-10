The harmful physical and emotional effects of fireworks

Fireworks should not be used by municipalities, local authorities, or individuals before, on, or after Independence Day because they create air pollution and noise hazards that harm the health of the entire public, with an emphasis on the war victims, Holocaust survivors, sufferers of post-trauma, as well as dogs and other animals. The Environmental Protection Ministry issued this plea, especially this year in light of Israel's war in Gaza

The fireworks used on Independence Day can produce very high and sudden sound levels that can result in damage to the health of the body and mind. The public has heard enough sirens and noise, the ministry said. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that children’s exposure to noise, even momentarily, should not exceed 120 decibels, while noise from fireworks often reaches more than 150 decibels. That is, noise that is at least 1,000 times more powerful than the recommended threshold (decibels increase on a logarithmic scale).

The effects of loud sound on the human ear

The human ear has several built-in defenses against noise. Those natural defense mechanisms take a relatively long time to start working. For example, in the middle ear, there is a muscle that, after about 200 milliseconds of a loud sound, reacts and slightly reduces the transmission of the sound towards the inner ear. However, neither system can handle the type of noise created by fireworks, as 200 milliseconds is insufficient when impulsive noise is involved.

Therefore, without adequate artificial hearing protection, the ear is exposed to a dangerous stimulus that may cause permanent hearing damage ranging from tinnitus (permanent ringing in the ears) to some levels of deafness. People watch Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Independence Day celebrations in New York July 4, 2016. (credit: REUTERS/EDUARDO MUNOZ)

The ministry recommends that pet owners prepare for possible firework noises that are sounded despite the recommendations and protect the pets. Many dogs and cats naturally react to the sound of explosions with great fear and panic, as many animals hear the noise of fireworks with a stronger intensity than humans. The source of the noise and its cause is unclear to them, nor is there a limited period in which it will occur.

Farm owners must behave responsibly with the animals and prepare in advance for the future noise hazards that may be present on Independence Eve. They must put the animals in protected spaces as much as possible without harming their well-being. They must prepare for the reaction of the animals that may be stressed by the noise and move away objects that could harm and injure them.

As for the emission of pollutants, studies conducted in China and the US showed that fireworks contribute to air pollution in countries where fireworks are widely used. The burning process in the refinery causes the emission of pollutants, and the fireworks themselves also contain metals that produce various colors and apparently contribute to air pollution. For this reason, as well, fireworks should be avoided.