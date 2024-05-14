Honoring Israeli wartime heroes on Independence Day

Traditionally, Independence Day torches are lit at the annual ceremony on Mount Herzl. This year, however, on the first anniversary of the date following October 7, they will instead be lit in selected areas among the Gaza border communities and IDF bases that were overrun by Hamas on that catastrophic day.

Twelve of the sites that suffered the most in the devastatingly heinous attacks by Hamas on October 7 have been chosen for this year’s torch-lighting, such as Kibbutz Kfar Aza; Kibbutz Nir Oz; the Supernova (“Nova”) music festival site near Re’im; the IDF base at Nahal Oz; Memorial Park in Ofakim; and the site of the blown-up police station in Sderot.

There will be no fireworks this year, nor the usual military flyover. The ceremony will be prerecorded without an audience because of the ongoing war and because “We don’t know how the different fronts will develop,” Transportation Minister Miri Regev told the media at a press conference last week.

Instead of the usual 12 “outstanding citizens” selected to each light a torch, Israel’s anniversary torch bearers this year will owe their participation to the heroism they displayed on October 7 – or connected to it.

Because, Regev said, "Choosing torch holders among thousands of nominations is an impossible task, this year each torch will be lit by a group."

Some of the torches will be lit by the following groups of individuals. Names of additional torch bearers and categories will be released in the coming days.

Security forces torch

Cpt. Shavit Ben Moshe, representing the IDF, fought terrorists on October 7 even after his brother was killed.

Ayin (not his real name), who commanded a special forces unit on October 7 and is the head of operations for the Shin Bet, will represent it.

Gimmel (not his real name), a Mossad officer, who drove a mass recruitment effort related to Iran, will represent the Mossad.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Cohen, representing the police, called for reinforcements on October 7, understanding the extent of the massacre.

Civilian rescuers torch

Youssef Elziadna, a Bedouin minibus driver from Rahat saved 30 people from the Supernova Festival even though a relative was killed and four others kidnapped.

Rabbi Shahar Botzhek from Ofakim fought against Hamas terrorists even after being injured.

Rami Davidian from Moshav Patish led rescue missions on October 7 that saved over 700 people.

Nasreen Youssef, a Druze woman from Yated who interrogated arrested terrorists was chosen for this group, bowed out of participating in the ceremony after receiving threats.

Local security team torch

Inbal Liberman from Kibbutz Nir Am saved lives by arming and directing the kibbutz security team.

Barak Shalom from Kibbutz Alumim led his kibbutz in battling Hamas.

Avichai Elia, from the Havot Yair outpost, was severely wounded while fighting along with 9 others, using only rifles.

Tal Levit from Metula, part of the security team protecting his town, even after his home was hit by a rocket from Lebanon.

Rescue forces torch

Magen David Adom paramedic Oshrit Hadad.

Dr. Tamar Shlezinger, a United Hatzalah hotline volunteer, who calmed Michael and Amalia Idan, after their parents were killed and their little sister kidnapped, until they were rescued.

Nurit Iran Cohen, a Zaka volunteer who went through burnt homes to help recover dead bodies.

Fire station commander Yoel Damari took part in recapturing the Sderot police station from terrorists.

Hasbara torch

Yoseph Haddad is an Arab-Israeli journalist and Israel advocacy activist. He is also a social activist in Arab-Israeli society and CEO of the association Together – Vouch for Each Other that connect Arab-Israeli society to Israeli society at large. He has stepped up his pro-Israel activism since October 7, traveling internationally, advocating for his country, and becoming a social media star.

Ella Keinan coined the powerful hashtag “hamasisISIS.”

Diaspora torch

Deborah Silverstein and Rabbi David Meyer, both public Diaspora leaders, have been selected to represent Diaspora Jewish individuals and communities working on behalf of Israel, raising funds, organizing and participating in demonstrations, activism, and expressions of solidarity for those affected.

