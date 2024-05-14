Netanyahu to IDF excellence award recipients: 'You represent the best of Israel'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with two soldiers who received the President's award: Lt. Achenapi Maspin, who immigrated from Ethiopia as a child, and Sergeant Rachel Landers, who immigrated from the USA two years ago. Both fought on October 7 near the Gaza border and have both fought and continue to fight inside Gaza in different capacities.

Prime Minister Netanyahu addressed the camera, saying, "I'm sitting here now with Achenapi and Rachel, two of our 120 distinguished soldiers who are working to ensure Israel's security."

"You fortify our future"

He congratulated them, saying they "represent the best of the State of Israel and our determination to protect our country and fortify our future."

PRime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with the two decorated soldiers (GPO)

The meeting with the soldiers took place a few days ago and was broadcast this morning as part of a ceremony in honor of 120 distinguished soldiers present at the President's residence.