Progressive Judaism leaders meet with Pope Francis, ask for prayer for release of hostages

Leaders from the World Union of Progressive Judaism (WUPJ), an arm of the Reform movement, alongside the leadership of Beth Hillel Rome, were granted a private audience with Pope Francis on Wednesday at the Vatican.

The meeting, which underscores the strengthening bonds between different religious communities, included a 25-member delegation from the WUPJ.

Rabbi Sergio Bergman, President of the WUPJ and a long-time friend of Pope Francis, led the delegation. "It's truly an honor to meet with His Holiness, not only as a leader of the Catholic Church but as a dear friend," Rabbi Bergman remarked during the exchange. The Rabbi and the Pope have shared over 25 years of friendship, which was evident in their warm personal greetings and the meaningful exchange of gifts that highlighted their shared commitment to fostering global peace and understanding.

During the audience, Bergman presented an overview of the WUPJ’s missions, including the celebration of the 10th anniversary of Beth Hillel, a progressive Jewish community in Rome. He also discussed the current situation in Israel and expressed hope for peace and the release of all hostages.

Additionally, Bergman shared his reflections on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, emphasizing the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation. Pope Francis gestures from a balcony at St. Peter's Square, on Easter Sunday, at the Vatican March 31, 2024. (credit: REUTERS)

Pope Francis, in his address to the delegation, stressed the importance of engaging with groups of various faiths to promote brotherhood and unity. "Meeting with groups of all faiths is crucial in the name of brotherhood," the Pope said. He also noted his gratitude for reuniting with Bergman and his optimism for future collaborative efforts aimed at fostering unity and peace.

The progressive and Zionist Jewish identity

The delegation gifted Pope Francis with a World Union Mezuzah, symbolizing the progressive and Zionist Jewish identity, along with a yellow ribbon and a dog tag in solidarity with the hostages.

Gusti Yehoshua Braverman, a member of the management of the World Zionist Organization, was on the delegation and with the Pope as well. During the meeting, Braverman presented him with the photo book by the sculptor Orna Ben-Ami and photographer Ziv Koren, which tells the story of the October 7 massacre.

She asked him, as a leader who has worked for decades for human rights, "to raise your voice and use your influence in the world for the release of the 132 hostages held by Hamas. To echo the urgency throughout the world and to get to the heart of the matter immediately."

According to a statement on her behalf, The Pope nodded his head and said he would pray.