WH: Biden’s positions not inconsistent following approval of $1b. new weapons transfers to Israel

The White House attempted on Wednesday to balance its messaging over US President Joe Biden’s approval of $1 billion worth of new weapons transfers to Israel, on the heels of his order halting the delivery of specific bombs the administration fears will cause extreme civilian destruction if deployed in Rafah.The administration hasn’t publicly announced the contents of the $1 billion arms package and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre directed all questions to the State Department, who did not schedule a briefing with reporters on Wednesday.The Jerusalem Post has requested information from the State Department about the contents of the $1 billion arms transfer, when it was approved by Biden, and when the arms will be delivered to Israel.
The department did not respond and referred to previous comments from National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, who on Monday said the US has sent a “massive amount of military assistance” to Israel to defend itself, and the administration will ensure that Israel receives the full amount provided in the National Security Supplemental. dodged on Wednesday questions about whether Biden is also concerned about how the weapons included in the $1 billion package could harm civilians, denying accusations that the president’s policies are inconsistent.
Support for Israel and protecting civilian lives
The White House said that “two things can be true at once” – support for Israel’s self-defense and the belief that more needs to be done to protect civilian lives.“Israel has to be able to defend itself,” Jean-Pierre said. “But when we see a situation in Rafah, with 1.4 million citizens who are seeking refuge there because they moved there to seek refuge, we’re going to also share our concerns.”