October 7 survivor stuns Cannes in 'Bring them Home' dress decorated with the hostages's faces

Laura Blajman-Kadar, a survivor of the October 7 massacre, walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival wearing a bright yellow dress decorated with the faces of hostages and a sash saying " BRING THEM HOME", according to French media.

Blajman-Kadar was at the Nova music festival on the day of the massacre and managed to hide with her husband and seven friends as they heard gunshots and killing all around them.

She has been campaigning to raise awareness of the massacre in France and released a book describing her experiences of that day called "Croire en la vie [Believing in Life]."

Shortly after arriving on the red carpet, she was asked by several security guards not to stay too long.

The characteristic yellow of hostage release campaigns helped to draw attention in an area filled with the traditional black suits of upscale events.

The faces on the dress are some of the hostages still being held in Gaza, including several of her friends.

Israelis at Cannes

Only one Israeli film will be shown at Cannes this year, a short film titled It’s Not Time For Pop by Amit Vaknin.

The film is about a young woman who decides not to attend a memorial service for her father, who died in the 2006 Second Lebanon War.

“It’s a film about a young woman who wants to deal with love but inherits death," he told Ynet. "I filmed the movie last September, and after October 7, I couldn’t touch the material and edit it. Only after a few months I returned to editing."

Hannah Brown contributed to this report.